Editor:
I wanted to thank you for the wonderful articles about Howard Gerken and Brandt Mais.
Obviously, two individuals very close to my heart, and the heart of Indian River and River Soccer.
Howard, as you stated, has been such a tremendous mentor to so many, especially Brandt.
How lucky to live in a community with such amazing caring folks, and that includes all you at Coastal Point, who keep the local paper alive by covering news in our community.
We appreciate your coverage. It helps us spread our message.
Again, many thanks.
Rebecca Mais, President
River Soccer Club