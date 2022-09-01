Editor:
How does an old South Bethany Beach resident like me ever adequately thank the superb Elvis performer Jesse Garron, who’s been entertaining us locals since 1997? For 25 years, he’s brought Elvis’ looks, voice, moves and hits, along with his stellar backup band and singers, in a true Las Vegas review to the Boardwalk bandstand, and he so connects with the crowd that he will even chat with us and sign autographs after the show.
He is decidedly the most authentic recreation of Elvis, and quite frankly, I still think Jesse Garron far superior to Austin Butler in the movie “Elvis,’ but then I’m prejudiced. I always wanted Delaware’s own Elvis to reach a larger worldwide or American audience that I felt he deserved.
Once again, he wowed the crowd last Thursday, Aug. 25, on the bandstand, and he’ll do it again at Ocean City’s Sunfest on Oct. 22. I haven’t missed a performance of his in 25 years and, groupie that I am, I don’t ever want another Elvis in my life, because we Delawareans know Jesse Garron is, without a doubt, the best of them all.
Kathy A. Megyeri
South Bethany