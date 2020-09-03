Editor:
We couldn’t have done it without your support! On behalf of the Pink Tractor and Diamond Ducks organizations, we would like to thank the community, partners, family, friends, servers, baggers, cooks, clean-up crew and volunteers for your wonderful support of our first BBQ chicken fundraiser in memory of Latrina Renee Clark, held Saturday, Aug. 22, in Lewes, Del. The outpouring of the community was incredible! We started at 10 a.m. and were sold out by 1 p.m. Proceeds will assist with breast cancer awareness, team equipment and tournaments.
The next BBQ fundraiser will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, 10 a.m. until sold out, on Savannah Road between the Beacon Motel and Lewes Dairy, Lewes.
For more information, contact Edward Reese Jr. or Claudia Reese at (302) 249-3630. If anyone would like to donate, please make a check payable to Pink Tractor and mail to P.O. Box 596, Nassau, DE 19969.
Thank you again for your support!
Edward Reese Jr.
Claudia Reese
The Pink Tractor, Diamond Ducks