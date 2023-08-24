Editor:
Jerry Morris, Patrick Sheplee and Theresa Keil are my recommendations for the Bethany Beach Town Council election on Sept. 9. Incumbents Morris and Sheplee would continue to bring their experiences and wisdom to the Council. Keil, a newcomer, but already active on the Bicycle & Pedestrian Safety Committee, would bring her business experiences and enthusiasm to the Council. Please vote on Sept. 9 (or by absentee ballot, see https://www.townofbethanybeach.com/). Let’s keep Bethany Beach a well-run, thriving, family friendly town.
R. Bruce Frye
Former councilperson