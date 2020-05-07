Editor:
In Mr. Steele’s letter-to-the-editor published in the Coastal Point on May 1, he stated unequivocally, “By the way, President Trump directed the quickest response in history to any pandemic.”
Now I haven’t done a deep history dive on how leaders handled pandemics through the ages, but I have tried to follow how Trump has handled the COVID-19 pandemic. A timeline of action/inaction and the president’s own words give the lie to “quickest response.”
In the same issue of Coastal Point, Mr. Keeley in another letter-to-the-editor verbally pummels the contents of a letter from Valerie Reeves printed April 17. Nothing he says in his defense of Trump’s response to the pandemic refutes anything Ms. Reeves said. It’s just the same singsong about Democrats falsely accusing the president, without any evidence of his claim.
Mr. Keeley, you are entitled to believe that the president has not shown ignorance, indifference and incompetence, that he does not exact revenge and retribution, just as Ms. Reeves believes the opposite, according to her letter. What you are not entitled to do in an open public forum such as a newspaper is to call her a liar but offer no evidence that what she has said is false. If you have evidence to prove her assessment wrong, please present it or forever hold your peace.
If the goals of managing this novel coronavirus are to keep the transmission rate as low as possible, with as little loss of life as possible, as little disruption to the healthcare system as possible and as little disruption to the economy as possible, Trump and his administration have failed on all counts.
America under Trump has been less successful on all counts than South Korea, Germany and Sweden. In each of those countries, early and widespread testing, isolation of people who tested negative and social distancing were key factors. South Korea and Germany are going about reopening their economies. Sweden never shut down large segments of business activity. All three are emphasizing the necessity of continued testing; isolation of people who test positive so they do not unknowingly infect others, robust contact tracing and social distancing.
The leaders of these countries had the same communication from the WHO about this previously unknown coronavirus as did Trump. The difference is they listened, prepared and followed the rapid changing science as more was known about the virus. Significantly better outcomes is strong evidence that the Trump administration got it wrong. Despite all evidence to the contrary, Trump has praised his pandemic response some 600 times according to the last count of the People for the American Way organization.
U.S.A Today on April 28 published an interview with Dr. Anders Tegnell, chief epidemiologist at Sweden’s Public Health Agency. Dr. Tegnell was asked why the U.S. response to the virus has been so different from Sweden’s. His measured response was “seems to me that the Americans let coronavirus go too far before any real strategy came into place.”
Let’s look at the U.S. timeline:
• Jan. 20 — CDC confirms first COVID-19 case in Washington state. It was a U.S. citizen who had returned from Wuhan, China, five days earlier.
• Jan. 22 — Given what we knew by that date about China and this previously unknown virus, the president was asked if his administration was worried about a possible epidemic. His response, “No, we’re not at all worried. And we have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China.” This dismissive and overconfident bluster set the stage for the U.S. response for the next two months.
• Jan. 24 — CDC says it has developed a test for the novel coronavirus.
• Jan. 30 — CDC reports first known case of person-to-person transmission in the U.S. On the same day, WHO declares the coronavirus to be a public health emergency of international concern, with confirmed cases in 19 countries.
• Jan. 31 — Trump announces a travel ban that restricts entry into the U.S. from China. On March 18 he tweeted, “I always treated the Chinese Virus very seriously, and have done a very good job from the beginning, including my very early decision to close the ‘borders’ from China ... against the wishes of almost all. Many lives were saved. The Fake News new narrative is disgraceful & false!”
There’s only one big flaw. The ban does not apply to Americans. So over the next two months, more than 40,000 people enter the U.S. from China, most without any testing. Also on Jan. 31, Dr. Fauci warned that asymptomatic folks were transmitting the virus to others. The Administration continued to downplay the potential for serious harm to America.
It is standard protocol in the early stages of an outbreak for contact-tracing, isolation and individual quarantines to be used to contain the spread of a disease. But those public health tools are useless if suspected cases of a disease can’t be tested.
The CDC’s initial test kits were faulty and made it impossible for public health authorities to get an accurate picture of how far and how fast the disease was spreading in hotspots like Seattle, L.A. and N.Y.C. By the time reliable tests were available, we knew enough about the virus to realize that it had spread exponentially and undetected for several weeks. That, in turn, only multiplied the need for more tests.
“Once you’re behind the eight-ball, it’s very hard to catch up,” said Alberto Gutierrez, the former head of the FDA. And America was behind the eight-ball.
• By March 19, South Korea had tested 274,000 citizens; on that same date, the U.S. had tested about 25,000. On March 6, Trump told us that “anybody who wants a test can get tested.” That was false then, and it continues to be false.
Trump, needing to blame somebody — anybody — to soothe his ego, blamed the Obama administration and the CDC for failed testing. Check the public record. On several occasions during the second Obama term, bills which included money for replenishing and refurbishing the national stockpile of emergency/pandemic supplies were put forward. A Republican-controlled Congress squashed them.
As to CDC responsibility, there was serious underestimation of the time to develop accurate testing kits. However, months before the pandemic, CDC informed the Administration that they were running out of money for the R&D of vaccines and testing needed for quick response in emergencies. Every year Trump has been in office, the budget for both CDC and NIH has been cut.
The failure to test early and widely; the evolving understanding that people can be infected, have no symptoms and spread the infection to others; and the exponential rise in cases and deaths, left many governors who were desperately trying to protect their citizens no alternative but to recommend/order “shelter-in-place” directives. Job losses quickly wiped out all the gains in employment made since 2008. By April 16, 22 million Americans had lost jobs, and businesses that were able to remain open were reporting significant drop in income. The economy, which had the appearance at least of thriving since Trump’s election, was in freefall.
Folks who were fortunate enough to have health insurance through their work lost that insurance when they were laid off. Others who had self-purchased health insurance depended on working to be able to pay for it. Trump has refused to allow an open enrollment period for the ACA (Obamacare).
Prime example of the indifference charged by Ms. Reeves.
• On March 13, the president declares a national emergency. When asked at the press conference if he takes any responsibility for testing delays, he responds. “Yeah — no, I don’t take any responsibility at all.”
• On March 16 the Dow dropped nearly 300 points, breaking the record set just four days earlier.
Asked how he would rate his response to the crisis, Trump said, “I’d rate it as a 10. I think we’ve done a great job.” Suggests delusional thinking to me.
• Between Jan. 24 and April 14, in tweets and in public statements, Trump praised China and/or the WHO for their hard work to control, cooperate and collaborate with the U.S. on issues related to COVID-19. But on April 14, the president announces he will withhold WHO funds already approved by Congress to aid in the international effort to control COVID-19.He accuses the organization of “severely mismanaging and covering up” the spread of the coronavirus in China. Remember, Trump had the same information on the same timeline as every other leader member of WHO.
At a campaign rally in Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 28, Trump noted that there have been no reported deaths in U.S. from the coronavirus. “You wonder if the press is in hysteria mode.” “Now the Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus,” he continues, “You know that, right? Coronavirus. They’re politicizing it. And this is their new hoax.” On April 25, he tweets, “I never said the pandemic was a Hoax! Who would say such a thing?”
• By the end of March and early April, it is clear that this coronavirus is taking a serious toll on American citizens and our economy. It is also very clear that there has never been, and still is not, a cohesive strategy or leadership at the national level to assist state governors to provide, manufacture, procure, distribute and stockpile essential testing, personal protective equipment and supplies. States are competing with each other and with the federal government for these scarce essentials at hugely inflated prices.
The American people have incurred trillions of dollars of debt from multiple rescue packages. Trump has refused to follow Congressional stipulations for oversight in the distribution and use of those funds. We have already seen how well that plan is working. The full measure of the corruption, greed and incompetence surrounding the distribution of the trillions authorized for relief will not be known for years. In the meantime, small businesses and most individuals have still not gotten the money they need to survive.
• It’s just too embarrassing to talk much about Trump’s April 24 musings about injecting disinfectant and using ultraviolet light internally to kill the virus. That is not only untrue and dangerous but really ignorant. I know, he wants us to believe he was being facetious. Watch the clip and judge for yourself.
Either way, still untrue, dangerous and ignorant. It does attest to the increasing desperation of a man who wants to be elected again.
• April 28 — The U.S. became the first nation with 1,000,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 50,000 Americans had died from COVID-19. That is more than the number of Americans who died in the Vietnam War. On that same day, the Trump administration called the response “a great success story”
As I am writing this on May 2, at least nine states have begun the process of reopening businesses. None of them have followed the science-based guideline to wait for 14 consecutive days of declines in cases before lifting “shelter-in-place” orders. Trump has vacillated between support for those guidelines (written by his own administration) both in public comment and in tweets about “Liberate.” Both Dr. Fauci and Dr. Redfield have cautioned that undisciplined and too-fast openings may result in an even more devastating return of the virus in the fall/winter.
The legitimate authority given by the Constitution to an American president is very powerful. But with that power goes responsibility. Let’s all pray that the president will begin to use it in the service of the people and the country. His track record so far suggests we should pray mightily.
Patricia Frey
Dagsboro