Editor:
On New Year’s Day about 200 happy participants gathered on Fenwick’s Bayard Street beach either to plunge into the frigid Atlantic Ocean waters or enjoy the antics of those shrieking in the surf. As expected, the water was icy cold, but the weather itself cooperated with sunny skies and mild temperatures making this 2023 Annual Fenwick Freeze a pleasant time on a winter beach.
An estimated 75-100 people, young and old, braved the elements to celebrate the new year by leaping into the water. Other onlookers were satisfied to gather and chat with friends and neighbors. As always, Fenwick Island residents and their families, as well as visitors from Selbyville, West Fenwick and other places, welcome this off-season chance to socialize. The Beach Committee provided everyone with complimentary hot chocolate and a warm bonfire. But just in case someone needed special assistance, the Bethany Beach EMS/ambulance crew, Fenwick Island’s police department and FI lifeguards were on standby duty.
The FI Beach Committee is very appreciative for the community’s support of this activity. While it offers unique winter fun on our beach, the Fenwick Freeze also raises funds from application fees and T-shirt sales for the Fenwick Island Beach Patrol’s skill competitions that take place at the end of each summer. The ongoing competitive training needed for these competitions enhances the proficiency level of Fenwick’s lifeguards, who in turn keep beachgoers safe in the summer.
Therefore, the Beach Committee is pleased to commit their time and energy to the Fenwick Freeze, a worthwhile event which ultimately provides protection on our beaches. I would like to personally thank the Fenwick Island Beach Committee members, the FI police department and the Bethany Beach EMS/ambulance service for their dedication and effort toward making this a successful event every year.
Jacque Napolitano, Chair
Fenwick Island Beach Committee