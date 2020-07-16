Editor:
A neglected, orphaned, abandoned street in Frankford in 1920 — no, 2020!
Reed Street will take you from Main Street to Honolulu Road, from the westerly side of town to the easterly side of town. It is indeed a main thoroughfare, a connecting street, a relatively busy street, especially when school is in session and everybody is working.
On one side of the street, almost three-quarters of it is lined with woods and several vacant lots with several fire hydrants and a shallow ditch. On the other side, it abuts a sidewalk and several corn fields. Injected about are residents’ homes, including mine. I’ve lived here for 40 years. It is ordinary to hear at council meetings various maintenance and repairs designated by council members for problems with such things as potholes, trash, grass, the park, ditches, broken sidewalks, streetlights out, overgrown sidewalks and gutters on other streets, just not for Reed Street.
Reed Street has always been the last street considered and scheduled for town maintenance, and for the past few years, it is now neglected more regularly. It is not part of any regular maintenance program that I’ve seen.
It is a relatively quiet and peaceful street. Are the residents of Reed Street not deserving of street maintenance since they pay taxes like those on any other street of Frankford? Why the lesser consideration? What is it about those particular residents?
The Town uses its bushhog to cut grass in the town. Traditionally, for 40 years, the Town would use its bushhog to cut the grass along this street, which would take about 15 minutes at the most each cutting. It would just cut the grass many times along with any trash, sometimes strewing the trash onto the street and bushes along this wooded area of the street. Even farmers when they harvested their corn would join in and leave their debris all over the sidewalk and street. On many occasions, I’ve seen the maintenance man picking up aluminum cans but not any trash.
This street has consistently had a problem with the wooded and field areas with trash in the shallow ditch, with tall grass and overgrowth. On the other side, grass growing out of the sidewalks and gutters was an established part of the scenery. At one point, treetops were hitting the top of school buses. Finally, after the overgrown trees started hitting the top of a council member’s bus who had started driving it through Reed Street, this council member then said those trees should be cut. Those trees and brush along this street prior had just been left to grow wildly for years.
Last year, this street was repaved without drainage with grant money, which leaves huge puddles of water in front of many driveways. Usually the Town has a consultant on its payroll that oversees these type of projects, but he might have been absent on this one. Years before, potholes were just left to widen and deepen as the rain and snow had its way.
Wontedly, the Town had been using inmate crews from Sussex Correctional Institution (SCI) to help maintain the streets since it only had one maintenance man — recently it’s had two in this small town.
At a number of council meetings, I brought up this undeviating problem with Reed Street. I was met with strong opposition by the council members. One day, I noticed inmates working on the streets picking up any trash and weeding the sidewalks. They had come down Main Street and had done the first 400-500 feet of Reed Street next to Main Street. Instead of continuing down Reed Street — Reed Street is about a half-mile long — they veered off onto Knox Street, the first intersecting street, and continued over to Thatcher Street, two streets that needed the least maintenance. I immediately inquired at town hall why the rest of Reed Street wasn’t being done.
This town official stated she was the one in charge of deploying the inmate crew to the streets maintenance was to be done, that she gave instructions to the crew not to do the rest of Reed Street. I was stunned since Reed Street was the worst street in town as usual that needed some kind of maintenance and, inmate crews in the past sporadically had done maintenance on the entire Reed Street.
So I asked why did she not want Reed Street to be done? I could in no way have been ready for the answer she gave… she said, “I don’t want the crew down there ‘because drugs and cigarettes could be thrown out to the inmates.’” I thought I had been hit by a truck when I heard this. Keeping my composure, I asked if she had that same concern about any other street in Frankford, to which I got no response.
So I rephrased and asked “Why just Reed Street do you have that concern when drugs could be thrown out on any street?” She responded that she knew the guard for many years in charge of that crew and mentioned the guard by name. She went on to say she did not want the guard to take that crew down Reed Street. This official seemed to be quite confident with a ton of resolve in her decision, no matter what I said to get her to change her mind.
I informed this official that inmate crews over the years had been down Reed Street working before with no problem. How or why she seemingly conjured up drugs and cigarettes would be thrown out on Reed Street to prison inmates still remains a mystery when the Town had more concerns about heroin being used on other streets in town, streets she was sending the inmate crew to. Why had Reed Street become the black sheep in all of this?
At the next council meeting, I asked the council why they were not doing any maintenance on Reed Street, including preventing the inmate crews from doing maintenance there. I was given a flurry of responses as the council hunkered down on the subject in combat mode. The council said, “The warden from the correctional center makes that decision” preventing inmates from going down Reed Street to do maintenance.
In all my years of dealing with this, this was obviously their new reason to pick out one street in the entire town not to do maintenance on that needed it badly. Council members said a few weeks prior the warden of SCI told the council their inmates could no longer do maintenance on Reed Street. Now remember this town official said she told her guard friend not to have the inmates do maintenance on Reed Street.
The council also said the residents — residents who have trash pickup and use it religiously — were “dumping their trash outside.” I tried to explain to them it was people passing through Reed Street who were throwing trash out along the wooded area which the shallow ditch traps. And that it was also from the trash collector when dumping the trash cans that were dropping trash on the ground and leaving it there.
A family member of the council president, one who works on committees, budgets and regularly advises the council on a myriad of things, this time, told the council, “Instead of cutting all the grass out there and cutting up all the trash, just go over there and spray it, then it will die and cover up the trash.” It appears everything he suggested is being followed today except for the spraying part.
Sometime after this discussion, the Town attempted to get a letter from SCI to confirm, from what I could surmise, to cover their tracks, what they had been saying, that the SCI warden was no longer allowing inmates to go down Reed Street, this one street, to do maintenance. From what I understood, SCI would not provide such a letter because the Town’s claim simply wasn’t true. SCI said the Town itself decides which streets they come and do maintenance on. This supports the town official saying she instructed her guard friend with their crew not to do the maintenance on Reed Street.
So the Town since has gone back to the drawing board and has come up with yet another plan to avoid cutting the grass and maintaining the street; they will no longer be cutting the grass along Reed Street with the bushhog as had done for 40 years because they now consider the shoulder of this street with fire hydrants as privately owned.
At one point, the council president said it was up to the maintenance man if he wanted to cut the grass along Reed Street. The maintenance man said he’s not cutting it because he’s afraid the tractor will turn over.
You think all this is out of a comic book, right? In my opinion, it is a result of the Frankford existential ideological map of discrimination, which unfortunately, Frankford has been using for quite a while. I believe it is just one of the reasons next door towns such as Selbyville and Dagsboro continue to move forward while Frankford stands still, apparently antithetical to fundamental progression. Why would the Town not be reflective of the ideology of the people who run it — in this case, an antiquated ideology... perhaps?
All the years before, if a property owner did not cut their vacant lot, the Town would cut it and send that property owner a bill. In the meantime, the State cuts and maintains its part of the streets that adjoins Frankford’s streets, with no fanfare.
Last summer in July, the grass along Reed Street grew over 4 feet tall, vanquishing the fire hydrants. This July it’s nearing 4 feet tall again — 40 years of taking 15 minutes with a bushhog to cut the grass along the street as it does in other parts of this town has once again come to a complete halt.
This problem must be resolved, and spending an inordinate amount of time discussing and imploring at council meetings year after year has been to no avail.
Jerry Smith
Frankford