Editor:
I would like to express my gratitude to the folks at Frankford Public Library for their service to the community. Recently, I asked them to order a book for me I was interested in reading.
Without hesitation, they found the book online as I waited on the phone, and submitted the order.
A couple of weeks later, I received a message on my mobile phone from the library, informing me that not only has the order arrived, but that they had already checked it out in my name and that it was waiting behind their desk for pickup. This is service above and beyond what I would expect from the library system, and I am left with a profound sense of appreciation because of it.
Mark Walter
Frankford