Editor:
I’m a retired teacher from the Indian River School District, and I still keep tabs on what our students are doing. One of my former students, Madison Johnson, just graduated with the Class of 2020 with numerous scholarships and accomplishments. I doubt if there have been any previous students from IRHS who have accomplished what Madison has. Madison is your ideal “All-American Girl”!
I met Madison when she was a student at SMS and very involved in the STEM program, competing at Nationals and winning! Her interest in STEM has continued, and she will attend the University of Delaware in the fall on a full scholarship (engineering). Madison has always been involved in the Girl Scouts, is one of those sincere people who is kind to everyone and is very humble.
Madison has earned over 15 scholarships this year! She is an exceptional young lady who is an excellent role model to all young people in our community.
Sally Craig, former teacher
Selbyville Middle School