I am sending this letter to support the reelection of the four incumbents — Faith Denault, Bruce Frye, Rosemary Hardiman and Lew Killmer — to the Bethany Beach Town Council on Sept. 12. I have had the privilege of knowing all of these individuals for many years and of working with them on the town council for several of those years. I have always been impressed with them as individuals and with their competence and dedication to acting for the good of the Town.
The Town has experienced continued progress under their leadership and has fared well, even in these current trying times, not only financially but also as a place to live, to do business, and as a tourist destination. They have made difficult but fair and effective decisions.
This is not a time for a change in leadership. This is not a time for on-the-job-training for an untested new council member. I urge you to vote for continued good leadership by voting for Faith Denault, Bruce Frye, Rosemary Hardiman and Lew Killmer for Bethany Beach Town Council.
Jack Gordon
Bethany Beach