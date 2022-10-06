Editor:
After years of working in commercial fishing in Ocean City, I chose this summer to join Ørsted to lead the company’s outreach to the maritime community in Maryland and Delaware. Ørsted is building Skipjack Wind off the Maryland-Delaware coast.
As a commercial fisherman, I spent six nights a week in the Atlantic, catching and releasing horseshoe crabs for biomedical purposes. When that season ended, we would put our round net on and attempt to catch our federal flounder and striped bass quotas.
Working the ocean at night gives you a deep appreciation for this ecosystem, and both its vitality and its fragility. I came to appreciate that sustainable sources of energy, just like sustainable fishing practices, are vital to the long-term health of the ocean and the people who depend on it for recreation or their livelihoods.
I joined Ørsted because the company values the cultural and economic importance of our fishing grounds. I have never seen a company more compassionate for the commercial fishing industry and communities in which we live and work.
I want commercial fishermen to know we will be in constant and transparent communication about the timing and location of our ocean activities as we develop Skipjack Wind. Commercial fishing boats should review our weekly online Mariners Briefings, which can be found at https://us.orsted.com/wind-projects/mariners. The briefings include information on Ørsted survey vessel schedules and maps, and are distributed via email to the local fishing community.
We support commercial fishing within our lease area. We want offshore wind survey activities to occur without any interaction with fishing gear and will work closely with the fishing community to achieve that goal.
I encourage local mariners to contact me with questions they have about our plans and schedules for Skipjack Wind.
While we are not conducting ocean surveys at this time, we have and will continue to keep our survey areas as small as possible and to complete surveys as quickly as possible. We have a fisheries liaison officer assigned to survey operations to communicate with commercial fishermen and advise mariners of the location of our activities. Survey activity will only be conducted during daylight hours and in fair weather.
Skipjack Wind will create thousands of jobs in our region, power nearly 300,000 homes with clean energy, and usher in a new American industry in our community. But we are also committed to honoring those who have fished our waters for generations and ensuring their livelihoods remain strong for decades to come.
Dana Nelson
Ocean City, Md.