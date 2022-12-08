On behalf of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 16 of Bethany Beach, I would like to thank President Edward Mulholland and VP Pete Stellato for speaking to our members at the Dec. 1 meeting and for your $250 donation to our lodge.
We have over 100 members, and our mission is to support the local active-duty officers and their mission to serve and protect the community. We also support other local community activities and events and recently donated to the Florida hurricane disaster relief through the Florida state FOP organization.
If there is anything that you might need and you believe that we can assist, please give me a call.
Paul E. Bolton, Secretary
Lodge 16