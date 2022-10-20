Editor:
As the Coastal Point’s story on the Seaford biogas plant demonstrates, the proposal in western Sussex County could have serious consequences for readers in eastern Sussex and indeed statewide. It’s going to take all of our voices to stop it.
Here’s the gist of it: A company called Bioenergy Devco proposes trucking 200,000 tons of poultry industry waste each year from three states — Delaware, Maryland and Virginia — to a site south of Seaford. There, they would run the waste through something called an anaerobic digester to extract pipeline gas for sale on the fossil-fuel market.
Then, their marketing team would attempt to sell the vast quantities of polluting poultry and slaughterhouse waste left behind as compost or fertilizer — an endeavor that has failed several times already in this area. When spread onto local fields, that waste would run off into rivers and streams and seep into groundwater, contaminating both the water we drink and critical bay ecosystems. Poultry waste and thousands of gallons of fresh water go in; greenhouse gas-emitting pipeline gas and water-polluting waste come out the other end.
That pollution will affect all of us. The project takes us the wrong way on cleaning up Delaware’s already polluted waterways.
Ninety-seven percent of Delaware’s waterways are now impaired by pollution, according to a recent report. That pollution — much of which can be traced to the poultry industry — causes massive fishkills, chokes the state’s ponds and lakes with algae, and restricts how much locally caught fish humans can safely consume. And, naturally, those problems threaten the state’s $3.5 billion tourism industry, which employs 44,000 people.
What’s more, 53 percent of Delaware’s drinking water wells are contaminated with nitrates, according to the Environmental Protection Agency — a study by University of Maryland researchers suggests that poultry waste is to blame. Pregnant people who consume nitrate-contaminated water are more likely to give birth to children with birth defects or developmental delays, and Delaware ranks among the 10 worst states for both of those problems, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
We need less poultry pollution in our water, not more. Bioenergy Devco’s proposed gas plant is merely a new way for corporations to profit off our water’s continued pollution. The company has signed a 15-year agreement with Perdue Farms to provide poultry waste — meaning that if this gas plant is built, we’ll have at least 20 more years of pipeline gas fueling the climate crisis and poultry waste worsening our water quality.
We all drink the water here — and we all have a say in whether this project goes forward.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources & Environmental Control has scheduled a public hearing for this proposal on Oct. 26. Food & Water Watch is helping make sure everyone’s voice is heard. Visit the Food & Water Watch - Delaware Facebook page or click https://fwwat.ch/3VAr0Hl to register to speak out against this dirty gas plant at the hearing.
Greg Layton
Food & Water Watch