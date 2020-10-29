Editor:
On behalf of the Roxana Volunteer Fire Company and Ladies Auxiliary, we want to thank the community for your overwhelming support of our fried chicken dinners. Due to COVID-19, we changed our dinner format to curbside carry-out and you positively responded.
Thank you for participating in our dinners held on the third Saturday from June through October. This is significant, as the dinners are a vital part of the auxiliary’s fundraising efforts. We also appreciate our members for their contributions and dedicated service.
Thank you again for your continued patronage and appreciation of our dinners. We value our customers who have been so faithful throughout the years. Your generous donations were also very much appreciated. You are amazing. See you next year!
Russell Hooper Jr., President
Roxana Volunteer Fire Company
Janice Marvel, President
RVFC Ladies Auxiliary