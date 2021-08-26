Editor:
I would like to congratulate Natalie Magdeburger, Janice Bortner, Jaqueline Napolitano and Paul Brager in their new roles with the Fenwick Island Town Council.
I was disappointed to hear about resignations following the swearing in but can’t say I was surprised given the negative rhetoric towards the winners that I have followed in the papers. It’s, quite frankly, disgraceful. I applaud those who work for the Town of Fenwick and chose to stay to help with a peaceful transition. That’s what democracy is about.
Isn’t it time for us as a community, no matter how small we are, to set the tone and start working together? What a concept! All we hear about throughout the world is constant fighting. Even in this past election, we as a nation have become the “Hatfields vs. McCoys.”
It is time for us to rise above this. It is time for us to embrace our neighbors and accept them for who they are, and know that we can agree to disagree and still be friends and neighbors. It is time for us, the Fenwick Island community to start and set an example for the rest of our state, the nation and the world. We are never going to come together as a community until we stop being so arrogantly opinionated and accept those for who they are.
We have four very talented individuals that have just embarked on a new journey to help the town they truly love, Fenwick Island, “The Quiet Resort.” Let’s all take the high road and help them help us. Let’s help each other. Let’s be friends again, neighbors again. Let’s lead by example. It’s never too late!
Thomas Brennan
Fenwick Island