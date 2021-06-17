Editor:
Summer 2021 is upon us, and as we free ourselves from the grip of the COVID pandemic, there is a hopeful look to the upcoming season that we can enjoy our time in Fenwick Island quietly and peacefully. I think every Islander cherishes their time spent on our beaches, walking on Bunting Avenue, frequenting the many local businesses and sadly missing DQ.
It is inconceivable that anyone who lives herein Fenwick Island, visits here or just passes through would wish harm upon our town. With that in mind, then why are we allowing our town to be trashed and strewn with litter?
One does not need to be a member of Mensa to divine what I am talking about. It needs to stop.
What kind of image do we project? Rationally thinking, do we really want to live amongst the detritus lining Bunting Avenue, our main street? In any other place this behavior would be considered anti-social.
Would we stand for vandals throwing paint on houses? Dumping trash on the streets or, worse yet, on our beaches? I think not. Then why do we abide the unnecessary and futile desecration of our community?
Objectively, what have the signs accomplished? Nothing. Despite claims otherwise, the Fenwick Shores hotel has been granted an alcohol beverage license. It has been granted permission to serve adult beverages inside the building, as well as the outdoor areas and the pool area. Claims to the contrary are just not true. Why are the signs still littering the entire town with Bunting Avenue littered with an overabundance? The signs serve no more purpose.
As for the even larger signs, any sentient being who can read, and reason can deduce that the information therein contained is patently false. I am not going to rebut them point for point, because if one takes the time to ask Town Hall about those issues, they can only draw the same conclusion. There is no plan for inland shuttle buses, and the gazebo at Our Harvest is not an outdoor bar. Mancini’s, Warren’s, Twilley’s Willeys, the Flying Fish, Comfortably Numb, Nantucket’s, Rusty Jimmy’s all have outdoor dining
Listen to your better angels. Show some respect for ourselves, our neighbors, guests, relatives and show consideration for the Town of Fenwick Island by removing the blight that has been foisted upon us. We will all feel better for it.
Jim Simpson
Fenwick Island