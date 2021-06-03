Editor:
Last Friday, I was witness to some of the most repulsive behavior on the part an infinitesimally small group of Fenwick Island citizens. Yes, I am talking about the “no outside bars” group. The same tiny group that professes to love the character of our town is once again littering the quiet resort with the juvenile yard signs that I am sure you have all seen around.
It is a fact of metaphysical certitude that the Fenwick Shores hotel has been built and is conducting business in a positive manner with an alcohol beverage license that allows consumption of adult beverages in the pool area, as well as the seating area on the top level. No, the group of FIMs (Fenwick Island Malcontents) did not defeat the Fenwick Shores hotel in their application for an alcohol beverage license. Estimates are that the Fenwick Shores will generate almost seven times more revenue to the town than the previous motel. No one can deny that the physical appearance is a plus for the town.
The FIMs are in a sophistic campaign to convince the residents of Fenwick Island that what their patently false signs allege is true. The FIMs will go to any length in their deceptive campaign.
It all started out as a NIMBY campaign of One. The campaign of One succeeded in convincing a small cabal of neighbors to join in One’s personal crusade of tilting at windmills. Since losing the battle over the alcohol beverage license, the tiny cabal has devolved into a pack of “we lost so let’s burn it all down.”
The public behavior of the cabal of FIMs has crossed the line of civility into anti-social behavior. Mildly put, the FIMs behavior could be classified as harassment of the town council and officials, Chief Devlin and FIPD, as well as any sentient being the FIMs may encounter. The FIMs behavior on the town meeting Zoom call on May 28, 2021, was reprehensible. The FIMs should apologize to the council, the town officials and to the FIPD [collectively], and most of all to the overwhelming majority of Fenwick Island residents that are offended by the FIMs behavior and do not support the FIMs’ personal vendettas.
The shelf life of the FIMs and their campaign of deception has long since expired. It is time to behave like adults and move on. The overwhelming majority of Fenwick Island residents are tired of the antics and would like to enjoy the summer months here in the Quiet Resort without the FIMs cacophony in the background.
Jim Simpson
Fenwick Island