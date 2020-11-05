Editor:
On Monday, Oct. 19, members of the Fenwick Island Lions Club assisted with the drive-through food distribution event sponsored by the Food Bank of Delaware in Georgetown (Sussex County).
The Food Bank of Delaware partners with local community organizations to bring the Mobile Pantry throughout the state to bring both shelf-stable and fresh foods to low-income Delawareans. With the COVID-19 pandemic, families are served either in a drive-up or socially-distanced style.
Oct. 19’s event exceeded expectations; the parking lot at the Crossroad Community Church was overflowing as cars began lining up before 8 a.m. The food bank was prepared to provide food for only 1,000 households, and people had to be turned away before noon. Demands for food assistance are climbing again due to COVID-19. Many people that came through the line said they had never needed to do this before. They are struggling to provide for their families.
Volunteers worked for over three hours filling up cars with a variety of food items. Some items were already boxed, and others had to be separated into predetermined portions. Many of the volunteers were “senior citizens,” and the lifting and bending was a challenge. Our club members all felt good about the service they provided but were a little stiff and sore the next day.
A shout out to President Tom St. Clair, Immediate Past President Linda St. Clair, Charter member Alvin Jordan, and current members Donna and Ralph Carotenuto, Carol Jordan and Fred Moreland for their efforts.
Our club would like to thank the Food Bank of Delaware for coordinating a very successful drive.
As food demands are increasing, “extra hands” are surely needed. Please consider volunteering; you can contact the Food Bank of Delaware at www.fbd.org. “A huge turnout for food is not really a success… is it?”
Tom St. Clair, President
Fenwick Island Lions Club