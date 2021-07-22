Editor:
The Town of Fenwick Island is having an election for four seats on the town council, Aug. 7, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the town hall.
I’m a candidate and would like to tell you a little about myself. My name is Paul Breger, and I’ve owned property in town since 1980. In 1982, I created a 10-lot residential subdivision, so I know about real estate development. Everyone familiar with the town appreciates that it was established as a family-oriented town where children, parents and grandparents can feel safe while enjoying the beach and bay during their stay at this plain, quiet, beach town. If you want a “bar town” or a “hot rod town,” you usually don’t stay in Fenwick Island.
So how did Fenwick get this way? First, it’s tiny, so a residential character prevails. Second, over many years, previous Town Council members developed a unique set of town ordinances that have been installed and enforced with the sole purpose of ensuring that Fenwick Island remains a small, family oriented, “Quite Resort” town.
Change is constant, but as a council member I will use my experience in real estate and business to:
• Enforce the town ordinances that have made Fenwick the great town that it is; and
• Protect Fenwick’s “residential character” while working with commercial developers both inside and outside of town when they make proposals to town council to use Fenwick’s treasured resources.
Vote to protect the Fenwick Island you love. Vote for Paul Breger (www.votetoprotectfenwick.com).
Paul Breger
Fenwick Island