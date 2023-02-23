Editor:
The Fenwick Island Environmental Committee is concerned about the unprecedented deaths of 15 whales and 164 other marine animals which coincided with seismic testing and construction activities by offshore wind companies along the Atlantic coastline.
Scientific studies have determined that seismic testing and related construction have catastrophic effects on marine animals which have a low tolerance for underwater noise. In addition to negative, longterm physical defects, the noise from seismic testing and other construction activities directly disrupts the sonar waves of whales and marine animals which depend on acoustics to navigate. The noise creates confusion and disorientation in these animals resulting in “strandings” and even deadly boat collisions.
Despite the science, Mike Dunmyer (U.S. Wind spokesman) dismisses the unprecedented number of whale deaths as simple “whale strandings” unrelated to offshore wind activities. Agencies like NOAA, BOEM and the U.S. Fisheries Department charged with protecting marine life continue to deny direct links between the turbine construction and the dying marine animals but also offer no other cause. Unfortunately, other community and environmental protection organizations remain silent after receiving large “grants” from turbine companies.
Staying silent is not the answer, as that implies consent or acceptance when people do not speak up. Therefore, public opposition is vital to prevent the destruction of our beautiful marine environment. While this committee and the Town of Fenwick Island endorse green energy, we cannot do so when other aspects of the environment are endangered.
We are asking for your support in opposing industrial wind turbines that threaten the marine environment in Delaware. Please write to your legislators and speak to your neighbors about the need to protect the marine habitat. Contact www.fenwickisland.org for more information. The time to act is now, before another whale washes up on our shores.
Mayor Natalie Magdeburger; Council Member Paul Breger; Co-chairs Susan Brennan and Colleen Wilson; Members Vicki Carmean, Pam Pridgeon and Joseph Rector
The Fenwick Island Environmental Committee