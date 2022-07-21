Editor:
My name is Eric Espinosa, I’m running for Fenwick Town Council. My diverse background makes me an excellent choice to represent our community.
I’m a husband, and father to four grown children. I have mentored and coached a high school championship wrestling team, and I’m an honor graduate of United States Marines. My wife and I have been residential re-developers for six years, and I have managed budgets, completed scope-of-works (SOWs), handled contracts and contractors.
I was a police officer in Washington, D.C., for 23 years — 10 years as a detective and a police academy instructor for 13 years. I am now in cybersecurity. I was an information system security officer for the Navy JAG. I had responsibility for a worldwide courtroom modernization project. I was responsible for implementing new computer systems, modern courtroom projectors to allow remote testimony, and improved internet infrastructure by region. I participated in contracting and the SOW for those projects, while working closely with our comptroller and contracting officer. i currently work with the federal government as a project manager coordinating state, local, federal, and international partners agencies for cyber security incidences.
If elected to the town council, I will have a fiduciary obligation to the community and my constituents to always have your best interest in mind.
I have a few issues I want to discuss below, but let me start by clarifying a comment I made at the FISH meeting to meet the candidates. One of the questions was would I support outdoor bars. I should have asked what the definition of outdoor bars was so that I could provide a more specific response, but I responded “yes,” and I want to explain my answer more thoroughly. I am not in favor of outdoor bars, but I am in favor of restaurants serving alcohol to patrons outside.
Additionally, my wife never answered that question, so to assume she feels the same way is a reach. Do not put my answer on her — she was the one who said to me, “You should have asked for what their definition of an outdoor bar is.”
We do not want Fenwick to ever look like other beach towns near us, and we appreciate the current town environment. I don’t want to make any big changes to hurt the town, hurt our businesses or take rights away from our citizens. Again, it comes down to what you, the town resident wants. I am not pushing forward my own agenda, but I represent your agenda only.
Now on to items that I think need to be addressed:
The Town’s IT infrastructure needs modernization so that we can automate construction submissions, construction permitting, FOIA requests and any other items that might need improvements. We need a way to get to more of our constituents. We can’t assume that the ones that show up at council meetings reflect the majority, and so we need IT systems that can help better define how the overall town feels, rather than just a few. My background with the JAG makes me a great council member to champion better resident outreach.
The dredging project is critically important to stop delaying and finding a path forward. There have been too many false starts that have delayed its progression. I am not confident that the Town has investigated all its options and so that will be a focus for me.
There is $1.5 billion in infrastructure funds from the State of Delaware, and I would like to hire a lobbyist to secure some of those funds for our town. Those would help with sidewalks, and any other items we might need.
Additionally, we should approve a few shuttles to operate in our town during the summer season to allow us to help our senior citizens, protect our town from people driving while intoxicated, and it would alleviate some of our parking issues. I am only suggesting a few shuttles that would operate during specific hours to take residents to restaurants.
Parking: The current council is working to change the commercial parking ratios and, frankly, is trying to stunt the commercial district, as they are only focused on the residential side of our town. They are working to hurt our commercial entities. I am not in favor of these changes, as it will de-value our commercial district and could lead to businesses moving out of our town to places that are more supportive of them. Do we want to see tons of vacant buildings that attract crime? No restaurants that we can walk to? And a rundown main street that is not thriving? I don’t want that, as it will also devalue our residential areas as well.
Lastly, we are an incorporated town, yet our current council is passing ordinances in line with bomeowners association (HOA) rules, which are dividing the town. It’s creating significant issues with our commercial entities and pitting residents against each other. We need more moderate representation on the council to curb these ordinances, cease reprisals against our commercial entities and stop HOA-like restrictions.
As a council member I would work and represent you, our community. We should all work together to ease tensions. I would like to institute a quarterly report card and more IT-type systems to garner more information about what our community wants. We need more modern ways to engage with our community, so we are aware of what the residents/businesses want.
Let’s all work together toward a common goal and leave the past in the past and make the Town of Fenwick the welcoming and fun community we all have grown to love and enjoy.
Please vote for Eric Espinosa for town council. I will bring a voice back to the community.
Eric Espinosa
Fenwick Island