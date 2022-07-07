Editor:
For the first time in three years, the Town of Fenwick Island hosted the Summer Lifeguard Beach Bonfire on Saturday evening. It was a huge success, with at least 500 people in attendance.
This event supports the Fenwick Island Beach Patrol’s trip to represent Fenwick at the USLA National Lifeguard Championship. Raising funds for this event is one way the community shows appreciation for the beach patrol’s service and dedication to keep us safe through the summer. It also is a great way to reflect pride as a town.
The bonfire brought in over $12,000 — roughly twice the amount as the last bonfire!
In addition to the successful fundraising, the town’s residents and visitors alike commented how wonderful it was to have a family-friendly event to help celebrate our nation’s birth.
The bonfire included a lot of activities: lifeguard-led relay races for the kids; a silent auction made possible due to amazing contributions from our wonderful business community; DJ music that encouraged both young and old to dance together; 500 glow sticks lighting up the area; and countless family picnics with multiple generations enjoying the beach together.
I’d like to extend a special thanks to our amazing Fenwick Island Beach Committee and Beach Patrol for organizing and hosting this event. I also want to express my appreciation to the local businesses for their generosity, as well as to the residents of Fenwick Island who came to the bonfire for some special fun. Furthermore, I want to recognize the support of the town council and staff, especially the Public Works Department and Police Department for their encouragement, donations, time and hard work.
In these busy days of hectic schedules and world turmoil, the Lifeguard Bonfire was a great way for neighbors and visitors to come together and enjoy this beautiful beach town that many of us call home.
Jacque Napolitano, Chair
Fenwick Island Beach Committee
Town Councilwoman