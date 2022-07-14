Editor:
As a family with a Special Olympic athlete, it has been a thrill to see the coverage the Coastal Point has given our sports programs.
Our daughter, Katya, is a tennis player who was fortunate enough to be selected for Team Delaware and travel to the USA Special Olympic Games in Orlando, Fla., this past June. It was the trip of a lifetime!
There are many heroes involved in her success story and in the lives of all the athletes here in Sussex County, Marie McIntosh, the tennis sports director, being chief among them. Marie pours out her life for these sportsmen and women, facilitating venues and organizing many volunteers to instruct and play with our athletes every week. Katya’s “unified partner” (that is a person without an intellectual disability) is Marianne Owens. Marianne plays with Katya weekly and travelled to the Delaware Summer Games at the University of Delaware to play in her doubles matches.
Other heroes to be lauded are the staff at Sea Colony: Alex Justiniani, the director of racquet sports at this world-class tennis venue, welcomes our athletes to play on the courts every week for their team practice. Alex, along with Ethan Garren, have instructed Katya and other players, helping them to be ready for state-wide tournaments. Krista Wisseman facilitates many activities there and is chief among the wonderful encouragers that mean so much to our athletes. Sea Colony rocks!
Moreover, the dedicated officers at the Ocean View Police Department, led by Chief Kenneth Mclaughlin, continuously support our athletes via the Torch Run. It was delightful to stand along Route 1 to holler our support as they ran the torch in the rain. These officers are favorites among our families.
Unfortunately, there are too many amazing volunteers to name. This speaks well of our community and the wonderful reputation of Special Olympics in general. How grateful we are for the impact these committed individuals have had on the lives of our Olympians!
Gary and Kathleen Bowers
Millville