Editor:
On behalf of the family of Robert “Bob” Wayland Hall, I wish to express our deep gratitude for the numerous acts of kindness and support extended to our family during Bob’s recent passing. To the volunteers of the Roxana fire department, the EMTs, Cpl. Gambale — thank you all for your efforts on Nov. 20.
To Pastor Andy Ehlers — thank you for conducting Bob’s memorial service and for your guidance and encouragement throughout our time of sorrow. Your words brought us comfort and peace.
To the many medical providers — I thank each of you, and to Melson’s.
And to everyone who sent food, flowers, cards and donations to the High Tide building fund, and to those who called, attended the memorial service or said a prayer for Bob and our family — your acts of kindness will be fondly remembered. My family and I are truly blessed to live in such a caring community.
Janet Hall and family
Selbyville