Editor:
Recent reports from the United Nations, from scientists around the world, and from leading medical societies all paint a picture of a future that will continue to cause unprecedented damage and risk for all living things through global warming. We all see global record heat waves and droughts, along with once-in-a-century flooding that is now happening every year. Who would have thought that hurricanes Ian and now Nicole would have struck Florida and the East Coast this late in the season with record damages?
As one of the founders of Delaware Interfaith Power & Light (Delaware IPL), I’ve been spending the past 12 years with our churches advancing our mission and addressing the causes and consequences of a warming planet. Like many of you, we have been and remain concerned about the effects of climate change on all of Creation and on the future of our wonderful children and grandchildren.
I am enormously grateful to IPL for the opportunity to work together with other people of faith to create the hopeful, just future all our children deserve. And while there are more resources available through the federal administration, our work together must continue with private contributions as the road ahead is increasingly perilous.
Our small and impassioned staff and board of Delaware IPL work with faith communities throughout Delaware to help reduce our dependence on fossil fuels for energy and to help our communities of need, which bear the brunt of environmental injustices. Our Energize Delaware program helps people audit energy usage and make changes to that consumption. Through the moral lens of spirituality, we work to impress upon our elected officials their role in leaving a legacy of a livable Delaware. And, we need your help to continue this fight.
With your support, Delaware IPL can continue taking on the important task of mobilizing people of faith and conscience to take bold, climate action to ensure a brighter future for all. Please follow this link to our online donations page [https://delawareipl.org/dev/donate/] and donate for the upcoming Giving Tuesday campaign.
John Sykes, Founder and Immediate Past President
Delaware Interfaith Power & Light
Unitarian Universalist Church, Lewes