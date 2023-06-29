Editor:
We would like to express our sincere thanks to everyone who supported the 1st Annual Fit & Fun Field Day community fundraiser for Special Olympics of Delaware. With the generous contributions of so many sponsors, volunteers and participants, we were able to donate $10,000 to the Special Olympics of Delaware. This donation will help the Special Olympics athletes and their families, many who live right here in our community.
Special thanks to the following organizations:
• Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation Inc. — Thank you for supporting our event from the very beginning and sharing your insight and resources. We especially appreciate all the time and dedication provided by the QRCF board members and Lauren Weaver at the Bethany-Fenwick Chamber of Commerce.
• Lord Baltimore Elementary School — Thank you to Principal Pam Webb for not only believing in our idea, but also encouraging us to keep pursuing our goal even when obstacles came up. We appreciated your flexibility and teamwork, as well as the donation of custodial fees. We also want to thank Mark Lathbury and the grounds staff, who took care of everything we needed from the moment the event started until the last volunteer left. You and your co-workers were invaluable! Thank you also to the office staff who helped us with communication and marketing.
• Special Olympics of Delaware — A special thank-you to Riptide swim coach Cathy Gallagher Orhelein, who is a constant source of support and encouragement. Your enthusiasm for swimming and Special Olympics is inspiring! We also want to thank Special Olympics Senior Director of Sports & Competition Kylie Frazier, who was there to provide any needed support and materials.
• Kristie Van Zee Photography — Thank you to Kristie (and family) for always being willing to help and being the best game coordinator ever! Your experience and creativity make everything run smoothly, keep everyone safe, and make everyone excited and happy! Your pictures are amazing, too!
• CustomFit360 — Thanks to Erik Schreiber, owner and trainer, whose passion for helping people and staying active inspired our Field Day event. Your tug-of-war skills were also very impressive!
• Ocean View Police Department — Thank you to Chief Ken McLaughlin and Officer Brian Caselli, (Special Olympics Torch Runner of the Year) for assisting us with planning and parking. We appreciated you taking the time to meet and greet all the participants during the event and supporting Special Olympics throughout the year. traffic
• Town of Ocean View — Thank you to Town Manager Carol Houck for meeting with us and sharing your knowledge of hosting special events. It was great to have your support, and we appreciate the Town loaning us the generators, trash cans and hula-hoops! We also want to thank Isaiah for lending maintenance support throughout the day.
• Coastal Point newspaper — Thank you to your amazing team for helping us advertise and promote the event! We especially want to thank Mike Smith for taking the time to interview us and capture some great pictures during the field day. Thanks to your support, we had a great turnout and matched our goal!
• WBOC-TV — Thank you for inviting us to talk about the Fit & Fun Field Day on the Delmarva Life show. We also thank Gabby Parillon for joining us on the segment. Through the show, we were able to reach a larger audience and spread awareness about Special Olympics.
• Rent Equip/Party Central — Thank you for your support with our inflatables and popcorn machine delivery and setup. We appreciate your generosity and flexibility.
• Coastal Tented Events — Thank you for donating and setting up the 20-by-20 tent that provided shade for everyone at the event.
• Kristina’s Kitchen — Thank you to Kristina and Sean and your team member Stacie for providing delicious food and drinks to all the hungry participants.
• Giant Foods — Thank you for the water and snack donation to share with our volunteers. We also thank the anonymous customer who donated all our popcorn and oil when he saw us checking out.
• CopyCat Paint Parties — Thank you to Jessica for sharing your artistic talents and donating your tips to Special Olympics of Delaware.
• Maggie Carr — Thank you for donating your 50/50 winnings back to Special Olympics of Delaware!
In addition, we would like to express our sincere thanks to all the volunteers who dedicated their time, particularly from Boy Scout Troop 281, Riptide Swim Team, Indian River High School, Selbyville Middle School and Mariners Bethel Church.
Lastly, thanks to all the individuals, sponsors, and local businesses who made generous donations to the event. Your contributions made the Fit & Fun Field Day possible!
• Gold Sponsors — Atlantic Community Thrift Shop, Coastal Point, Pohanka of Salisbury, Tidepool Toys & Games, CustomFit360, WBOC-TV, Lord Baltimore Elementary School, Town of Ocean View and Ocean View Police Department.
• Silver Sponsors — Rich Meadows–Realtor/Compass RE, Bethany Beach Books, Scott & Shuman, PA, Salted Vines Vineyard & Winery, Garth Enterprises, Lord’s Landscaping & Lord’s Mercantile, 1st Choice Properties, Elizabeth Kilroy Coldwell Banker Realty;
• Bronze Sponsors — Michael Orhelein Photography, Treasure Island Fashions, Artisans’ Bank, Nicola Pizza, Shore Thing Property Services, Bear Trap Dunes, Layton Bussing, Giant Food, Kristie Van Zee Photography, Coastal Tented Events, Rent Equip/Party Central, Doug Purcell, Paul and Jane Eaton, David and Kathy Green, Keith Riley-Spillane and Linde Semone.
Heather Smyth and Grace Kilroy
Fit & Fun Field Day