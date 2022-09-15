Editor:
The Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral committee would like to sincerely thank Bethany Beach Mayor Rosemary Hardiman for delivering the keynote address at this year’s Jazz Funeral. This was the first time a mayor of Bethany Beach graced the Bethany Beach boardwalk to give an overview of the success and challenges of the past season.
On Labor Day Monday, the Bethany Beach boardwalk was packed with residents and visitors who wanted to pay tribute to the Summer of 2022, to participate in the whimsical and legendary Jazz Funeral, and to hear the remarks from three speakers about their perspectives of this summer. The skies were sunny, the weather was pleasant, and the attendance at the 36th annual Jazz Funeral was estimated between 1,800 and 2,000 appreciative onlookers.
The presenters were Bethany Beach Mayor Hardiman; Marie Wright, who portrays “Sister Marie” at the Jazz Funeral events; and Bob Rhodunda, the executive director of the American Red Cross that serves Delmarva, National Capital and Greater Chesapeake regions.
Bethany Mayor Hardiman spoke about the brutal May storm, the work that was done to ensure a successful summer, the memories of the year, and the shoulder-season events that have encouraged more folks to return again in the fall and winter.
The mayor thanked all of the departments of the town of Bethany Beach for working their hardest to provide visitors and residents with the best possible services. She made particular notice of how all the town departments worked diligently to repair the beaches and crossovers after a brutal May storm caused severe damage.
She pointed to the Police Department as a strong and reliable force. To be sure she covered all the bases, the good mayor also complimented the meter-reading patrol for being sure all the parking rules were duly enforced, for which the audience met this with an understanding level of acknowledgement.
Among topics the mayor spoke about was the outstanding work of the Bethany Beach-Fenwick Island Chamber of Commerce. The myriad of events planned by the Town and the Chamber gave summer vacationers and second-season visitors more reasons to visit the Quiet Resorts. She also encouraged everyone to attend the nationally-recognized Boardwalk Arts Festival presented by the Chamber the following weekend. To emphasize how much there was to enjoy here after summer, the mayor used the term “second-season” often in her presentation to acknowledge its importance.
Many in the crowd did not know and had not had the pleasure of meeting the Bethany mayor. The audience appreciated the fact that she was taking the time to speak to them and were highly intent on catching every word. Those in the audience found out firsthand how important the residents and visitors are to the town of Bethany Beach and to all the Quiet Resorts communities. It was the opinion of all that Mayor Hardiman was a thoughtful, open-minded mayor and a talented communicator.
As chairman of the Jazz Funeral committee, this was, without a doubt, the finest and most comprehensive speech every presented at our Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral. In our humble opinion, if you were not in attendance, you may have missed one of the best landmark speeches ever presented about Bethany Beach. Bethany Beach and the Quiet Resorts communities are fortunate to have such a great mayor and excellent communicator leading the way.
The American Red Cross of Delmarva was the beneficiary of funds raised on the Bethany Boardwalk on Labor Day and also on Sept. 2 at the Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral Silent Auction hosted by owner Jim Weisgerber of the Bethany Blues restaurant.
According to American Red Cross Executive Director Rhodunda, the Red Cross prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors. He pointed out that the Red Cross responds 24 hours a day to help local families who have been affected by a disaster, military families who have an emergency and need to communicate with their loved one, and many other instances.
The goal of the Jazz Funeral fundraising activities was to help the American Red Cross of Delmarva so they may continue to assist the residents of the local communities with emergency and preventive services.
The audience welcomed back with applause Sister Marie after a two-year hiatus. Her return was a triumphant one. She was always the Jazz Funeral favorite as she reached out during the parade to Jazz Funeral-goers with smiles and pointed humor. Sister Marie provided a humorous commentary of this season’s events as the acting sister-in-disguise of the day. She mentioned one fact that all in attendance could agree upon by saying, “How lucky we are all being in Bethany Beach today?”
How many good things can we say about the Jazz Funeral band? Plenty. Led by John Strawley, the 14-member Jazz Funeral ensemble keeps getting better every year as they continue to play together. These are very serious professional musicians who gather once a year to deliver their best performances at the Jazz Funeral.
Although the Jazz Funeral is a fun and spontaneous experience, there are many subtle components to the jazz celebrations. While there are too many individuals to thank for their effort since we began in 1985, as well as a long list of loyal gift donors to the silent auction, we should recognize this year’s tireless group of Jazz Funeral committee people that included Carolyn Bacon, Marilyn Panagopoulos and Dave Rickards, as well as Sister Marie.
Both the Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral and Silent Auction were deemed successful. One of the main reasons was the addition of Sarah Dietz. She proved to be highly competent and very experienced in event management. Sarah’s design and execution of Friday’s Silent Auction was superb. This year’s Silent Auction was a challenge, since we were unable to accept the generosity of owner Jim Weisgerber to use Bethany Blues for the last two years because of COVID-19. As a group, we started from scratch to make the Silent Auction at Bethany Blues happen this year. To Sarah’s credit, it proved to be one of our best ever.
Finally, many thanks to all those affiliated with the Parish of St. Ann in Bethany Beach for their involvement in this year’s and last year’s Jazz Funeral. A winning ticket was drawn at the Bethany Bandstand for a brand-new 2023 KIA Sorrento. St. Ann’s received this generous donation from Holly KIA in Selbyville. The Sorrento is a very popular sport-utility vehicle, and the worth is estimated to be $32,000. The Jazz Funeral owes a special thank-you to Alexis Sclama for choosing the Jazz Funeral to host the event and to Pastor John Klevence for drawing the winning ticket.
Additional thanks goes to the local news media for helping the Jazz Funeral and Red Cross by spreading the word about our activities. While many well-intentioned charitable causes disappear after two or three years, the Jazz Funeral has lasted over 36 years. Our events could not have survived year after year without the generosity and assistance of the press. Thank you editors for viewing our information and helping us out.
Paul Jankovic, Chairman
Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral & Silent Auction