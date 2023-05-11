Editor:
Spring has sprung for the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary (BBVFC). We held a very successful Fashion Show & Tea at Cripple Creek Golf & Country Club on April 25. The weather was perfect as we welcomed the fashions of Chico’s with their relaxed styles for the spring season. All proceeds from the event went to the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company, who is celebrating their 75th anniversary this year.
A very special addition made the event perfect. Former Auxiliary volunteer 107-year-old Marie A. Knox donated 20 tea pots from her personal collection — each with a different design. The Auxiliary was able to sell them to lucky members and guests.
Several other donations helped to make the Tea a great success. In addition to Chico’s and Mrs. Knox, special thanks goes out to the following donors: Vicki York at the Beach Real Estate Agency; Fish Tales; Gallery One; Seam Rippers; Rosenfeld’s; Sea Level; Sorella Amore Gift Boutique; B.A.D. Soap Shop; Studio 26; Millville Pet Shop; Ocean Nova; Giant; Weis; Food Lion; Mary Kay; Harris Teeter; Hocker’s; Fox Pizza; Made By Hand; Miller’s Creek; Jerry Simpson; Anita Fern; Wawa; Lisa Arni; Love Is In Hair; Inland Bay Garden Center; BBVFC; and members of the BBVFC Auxiliary.
Our auxiliary members also donate many hours to make our fundraisers successful. Thanks to all.
Sandra R. McGrath, Auxiliary Publicity
Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company