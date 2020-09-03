Editor:
I am writing on behalf of my husband, Russell Evans, and asking for your support by voting “yes” to a new voice for the Bethany Beach Town Council. Russell has a strong passion for keeping Bethany a Quiet Resort, one where families can enjoy quality time together in a safe, fun environment. Russell grew up in Bethany every summer, and he feels it is time to give back to the town that has given my family so much in the past 62 years.
Why do I think he would be a great asset to our town?
(1) His ability to lead — Russell has run a successful company for over 42 years. He understands how a business is run with fiscal responsibility. He hasn’t just worked for, but leads the company. He knows how to get the job done working together with his constituents. He believes in listening to what others say and makes decisions based on facts and what is right for the greater whole for our town citizens. He is respectful and fair.
(2) His investment in the town — Russell is here to stay. His family has been in Bethany since the 1700s, and we plan to remain here in our retirement. We have a vested interest in how our town will be run now and for future generations. It’s time to stop the flooding issue that has plagued the town for years. He will be part of the solution going forward.
(3) He is resourceful — Enough of this wasteful spending. He is in favor of not adding more ongoing infrastructure costs or taxes to make up for the shortages we will suffer due to the current conditions of wasteful spending. For example, the very expensive gazebo and the eyesore of a sign for Central Park West that does not align with the quaint family town atmosphere.
(4) His philanthropic spirit — Russell has volunteered countless hours in our hometown of Westfield, N.J. He has been an active member of the Rotary Club (Paul Harris Fellow), chairman of the American Red Cross Chapter in Westfield, N.J., board member of the Westfield Chamber of Commerce, Jaycees, Kiwanis Club, and member of the Elks Club and VFW, to name a few.
Why a newcomer to the Town Council to replace the incumbents?
Because Russell will be a fresh voice for the non-resident population in Bethany. With all due respect for others’ hard work, it’s time to make a change. We need to mix it up instead of the same voices that have held seats for many years. As a business owner, not a retiree yet, he understands firsthand the negative economic effect the pandemic has had on area businesses. He is ready to collaborate, assess the needs of business owners and take some concrete actions to help make their future brighter.
Did I mention he’s a great dad, a wonderful caring husband and beach lover as well? He’s been the pillar of our family, and I think he will be a great support to the town of Bethany he loves so much.
Together, we can do it. In order for real solutions to take place, we need new voices and ideas on the council. That new voice is Russell Evans.
Thanks for your support.
Lynn Evans
Bethany Beach