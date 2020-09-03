Editor:
I am endorsing Russell Evans for the upcoming Bethany Beach Town Council election. I have known Russell personally and professionally for many years.
Russell is a non-resident owner who truly cares about our little town and is dedicated to keeping Bethany Beach a “Quiet Resort.”
He started his business 42 years ago and is known for delivering projects on time and on budget. He has been very active over the years, participating in many civic and non-profit organizations. He is truly a man for others!
Russel is a man of action, not words, who will tackle the Town’s stormwater management issues and cable service problems.
Please vote for Russell Evans, a man of action!
Frank Howard
Bethany Beach