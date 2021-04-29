Editor:
I am writing in regard to the story by Susan Canfora concerning the April 20 hearing on the Linder proposed apartment development at Evans Farm, published in the Coastal Point of April 22. Most importantly, I want to thank Coastal Point, and Ms. Canfora specifically, for the ongoing coverage of the issues surrounding Evans Farm.
I do want take the opportunity to clarify one point in the article, as well as two other issues which I think need to be shared with the community that were addressed in the hearing but were not covered in the article. I understand just how hard it must be to capture five hours of testimony in print, and Ms. Canfora is to be thanked for taking on that challenge and doing it so well.
The article’s closing paragraph ends with the following statement: “The number of apartments would be equal to 113 [sic] single-family homes.” For those who did not attend the April 20 hearing or read the prior article in Coastal Point covering the Planning & Zoning Commission hearing March 25, in both instances, what was said by Mr. Hutt, Linder’s attorney, was the traffic generated by the 200 apartments would be the same or less than produced by 112 single-family homes.
Mr. Hutt went on to explain that, while counterintuitive, this conclusion was supported by data from the ITE Trip Generation Manual and was the basis for DelDOT not seeing the need for a Traffic Information Study. This is important, as it was contradicted by an expert witness testifying with the Evans Farm Watch in its presentation, traffic engineer Darrell Wiles, with extensive experience that he shared in detail with the council in evidence of his standing as an expert witness.
The data used by DelDOT were for a suburban community of homes. Mr. Wiles pointed out that there are a large number of traffic studies in the ITE Manual, and that the suburban data set used was not a match for the demographics on White’s Neck. Choosing a different data set more representative of those demographics would have better reflected communities like Bay Forest or my own community of White’s Creek Manor. In these communities the majority of owners tend to be older empty-nesters. When the data from the ITE Manual representative of that population are used for comparison, given site limitations, single-family homes would generate only one-half of the traffic anticipated from the proposed apartments.
While not discussed during the hearing, it should also be noted that many of the homeowners on White’s Neck are not year-round residents but seasonal, while the apartment renters targeted for Evans Farm are much more likely to be younger families or even several singles sharing, as the rents are far from affordable for many of the folks who work in our local businesses.
Linder tries to work around this by contending that the leases will be for a minimum of a year with no more than two occupants to a bedroom, but that only limits the number of residents. Those of us who grew up in communities with comparably priced rentals can tell you that often younger adults will band together to rent a nicer home than they could individually afford. Many people I know did that before and after college. It is likely the case here and equally likely that such an apartment would house as many as six individuals, depending on the number of bedrooms, with their own cars rather than the more common two-car family as reflected in the numbers which DelDOT based its evaluation.
Mr. Hutt frequently mentioned that the proposed development would be in full conformance with the County’s Comprehensive Plan. In my presentation at the April 20 hearing, I took exception to that. While there clearly are aspects of the County’s plan that the Linder submission addressed, there were also areas that were ignored.
For example, in Chapter 12 of the plan, the issue of building height is addressed in subsection 12.3.6. Mr. Hutt is quick to point out that the zoning code will permit 42-foot-tall buildings, however, he completely ignored the fact that the plan states, “When practical, building heights of a new development should be compatible with the scale and character of existing neighborhoods and surrounding developments.” Clearly, three-story buildings in an area where the vast majority of homes are single-story and some two-story structures are out of scale with the existing community.
Mr. Hutt has repeatedly argued that similar buildings exist in Bethany Bay and that Bethany Bay and the Evans Farm Property share a common boundary. What he routinely fails to mention is that the buildings he is referencing are nearly a mile away from Evans Farm, behind a forest almost three-quarters of a mile long and also they are never closer to a single family-home outside of Bethany Bay than 850 feet. In contrast, the existing homes closest to Evans Farm will be less than 100 feet away from these buildings.
Section 12.4 of the County’s Plan Objective 12.1.1 and the related strategy 12.1.1.1 clearly deal with the issue of a new development’s compatibility with its surroundings. Nothing in the area remotely looks like what is proposed at the Evans Farm site. Elsewhere in Chapter 12 it says, “The key is to design modern land use in a manner that adds to the character of the community, instead of intruding into it.” That cannot be said of this development, which also ignores the plan’s guidance on parking by placing garages as the first thing someone outside the community will see, rather than placing them on the side or behind its buildings.
Evans Farm Watch has repeatedly stated that it would not object to rental or condominium apartments or townhomes that blend with the community. Despite this, Mr. Hutt has continued to accuse the opposition of not wanting renters and implying that we think renters are not desirable neighbors — despite the fact that in many of our own communities some of the residents are, in fact, renters.
We have never said no apartments: what we have said is that we want a development that, as Sussex County’s own Comprehensive Plan says, is architecturally compatible with the neighboring homes. We recognize who the occupants of the homes are is not up to us to decide — that rests solely with Linder as the developer.
As always, I want to thank Coastal Point and its staff for their ongoing coverage of this issue, but feel these concerns of those of us who live on White’s Neck are too important to be overlooked.
Martin Lampner, President
White’s Creek Manor POA
Evans Farm Watch member