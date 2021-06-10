Editor:
Is anyone out there listening? It is evident to all of us that traffic is a significant concern along Sussex County’s coastal corridors. The problem is growing, seemingly unabated. The DelDOT-Sussex County memorandum-of-understanding frequently fails to address this issue in a meaningful way. My 45 years of experience as a practicing traffic engineer tells me something here is amiss.
The requested conditional use to permit the construction of a large apartment complex on the Evans Farm property in the Ocean View area is a perfect example. This parcel, nestled in the midst of single-family homes, is located at the intersection of Old Mill and Railway Roads, just a long block from DE 26 (Atlantic Ave.).
DelDOT initially recommended a traffic impact study, then later relented. They justified their developer-friendly decision based on decade-old traffic counts (despite all of the recent nearby development), and ignoring the fact that nearly all of the traffic generated by the planned development will enter Route 26 at one of several nearby intersections, all of which already experience operational problems.
Additionally, DelDOT did not challenge the developer when he used “gross rules of thumb” instead of a real world, context sensitive analysis, to claim ... that his apartments would generate less traffic than single-family homes.
The Sussex County Planning Board, likely influenced by the cover provided by DelDOT’s dismissive treatment of this issue, and by a split vote, forwarded the conditional-use request to the County Council with a favorable report. After a marathon hearing on April 20, this issue now rests with the Sussex County Council. The adjacent communities presented engineering testimony at the council hearing that showed that the requested apartments would generate nearly twice as much traffic as the likely single-family, active-adult type community that would be built on this site if the conditional use is denied.
Property owners have inherent rights to develop their properties, but with reasonable limitations. There are no easy fixes for the longterm traffic needs on the DE 26 corridor from Clarksville to Bethany. In the interim, Sussex County Council (with DelDOT support) needs to make development decisions that minimize traffic impacts, gather current meaningful traffic data, and identify achievable, short-term traffic improvements that can, at least partially mitigate the impacts of additional traffic.
Let’s all hope the Council sees the wisdom in this approach as they make a decision on the Evans Farm proposal.
Darrell Wiles
Ocean View