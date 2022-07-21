Editor:
My name is Kim Espinosa, and I am running for Fenwick Town Council.
A little about me: I am senior director with a major cloud company and my background is information technology (IT). I have managed organizations as large as 200 people, and I have had profit-and-loss (P&L) responsibility. My IT company is a matrix-managed, collaborative environment without much hierarchy at the working level. I have excelled in the ability to work cross-functionally, with different cultures, different ideas and opinions. This makes me an excellent choice as a town council member.
I want to build bridges within the community and find common ground. In our case, that common ground is a love for the town of Fenwick. We might want to show how we love Fenwick in different ways, but we all love it, or we wouldn’t be here. Finding common ground means finding a way for all of us to co-exist, to respect differing opinions and to find cooperation. Many of us view compromise as a dirty word, but it is not a dirty word. Compromise can demonstrate that we are listening to each other with empathy, that we find each other’s input important, it can also create community, and foster partnership within our hometown.
My approach to this position is serving as a servant-leader — a servant that is serving the community and its residents, versus the community serving my needs. It’s an important distinction, as I want to really listen to our community and then synthesize many disparate opinions into something that we can compromise on.
My opponents say they are interested in preserving Fenwick, but I am also interested in preserving Fenwick as well; but in a more balanced way that includes the ability for all of us to thrive in this town. Even though we are an incorporated town with elected council members, our current council wants to preserve the town with homeowner’s association organization (HOA)- like restrictions and pass ordinances that demonstrate a significant bias toward our commercial entities.
I would like a thriving small walking town with nice restaurants and stores. I would like to see a few commercial shuttles to provide a valuable service to our elderly and summer guests. We could have a robust discussion on when shuttles could operate and how we would manage and police them. Again, I think we could try out some ideas and see what works and use a two-year period as a proof of concept (POC).
On the topic of shuttles, a shuttle can be a car or a low-speed vehicle (LSV), so banning low-speed vehicles won’t stop an influx of people. And an LSV is a licensed, registered and insured vehicle that just goes up to 25 mph . The current town council is combining LSVs and Shuttles into one issue. They need to be separate issues.
On the topic of sidewalks/infrastructure, Gov. Carney announced last year a “once-in-a-lifetime funds” for the state of Delaware, and Fenwick was identified. I would like to use our funds to hire a lobbyist to work with the state of Delaware to obtain some of the appropriations for our town.
We have a flooding problem on the bayside. Perhaps we could install water-permeable asphalt on a couple of streets and see if that can reduce the issues. It would allow us to look at how well it works and how much it would be to maintain, and we could study its impact, but we need to look at options.
Dredging is a huge item for our town, and decisions have been slow to be made on what to do and where we could land the materials. I want to dig in to see if we are pursuing all options or where could we go to get traction here and what we can do to speed up this project.
In closing, listening to the residents with an open mind will help us make the best decision for our town. We need warmer, welcoming town meetings, which will facilitate more free thought and allow for more ideas and brainstorming to happen. I want to find more ways to seek feedback from all the community via electronic forms, online surveys and quarterly report cards. I will stay at the town council meeting until everyone has been heard. I want to listen to everyone and hear all your concerns, ideas and issues.
We are so fortunate to live in the wonderful town of Fenwick. Let’s find our common ground together and look for a positive way forward. Let us focus on the future and working as a community to make the best decision for our home.
Vote Kim Espinosa, “Bringing back a Voice to the Community,” Espinosaforfitc.com.
Kim Espinosa
Fenwick Island