Editor:
One Thanksgiving, my brother’s Westie hopped stealthily onto our briefly unattended dinner table and slurped down my sister-in-law’s tasty turkey gravy right out of the holiday gravy bowl. It’s a funny family story now, but at the time it was serious. If it weren’t for the help of a nearby emergency vet hospital, Robbie the rowdy dog would have been in critical gastrointestinal distress.
Right now in Sussex County, we do not have emergency/after-hours care available for our furry family members. Anyone in need of veterinary help in after-hour situations will be directed to Dover or Salisbury.
I understand that veterinary practices are one of the many services that are short staffed/swamped due to the pandemic and to the often-mentioned boom in our local populations, but this is a serious issue. For most folks in our area, Dover or Salisbury is, at the minimum, a 40-minute haul. Minutes, in most emergency situations, can be critical.
As a pet parent (we have two senior cats and one young dog), I find this lapse in critical-care unacceptable, not to mention scary. I’m not complaining; I love and respect all veterinarians and their staffs for their devotion to animals. I would, however, like to offer an idea for coverage of emergency/after-hours care for our beloved animals.
Would it be possible for the vets within our area to form a “coverage community” in which there could be practices that would be able to alternate being on call for after-hours emergencies? Maybe have a doctor “on call” that could give us guidance on whether or not we need to come in right away (in which case, we would take our pet to the designated on-call location immediately) or that we could actually be alright traveling with our pet to Dover or Salisbury, or maybe even get advised that we could wait until the next day to see our regular vet.
As part of this idea, people who are experiencing a pet emergency could call either their regular vet or the Delaware Humane Society, and they would get an after-hours recording in which they are advised of the participating veterinary practice that is the designated emergency-care facility for that week.
I truly feel this would be a great service for our communities and offer piece of mind for all of us pet owners as we all await getting back to “normal.” Our pets depend on us.
Zenn Periwinkle
Dagsboro