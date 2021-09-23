Editor:
For almost two decades, I have not missed an Elvis concert by Jesse Garron in the entire beach area because I consider him to be the finest Elvis ever. Thankfully, he will be featured at this Fall’s Sunfest in Ocean City on Oct. 1 at 2:30.
That afternoon, the strobe lights will brighten, the theme from “2001: A Space Odyssey” will blare, two talented backup singers will appear, a phenomenal backup band will play, and suddenly, it will be Elvis clad in his dazzling caped suit.
Then, for 60 minutes, it will be the early ’70s again, when most of us will retreat to our teen years. We know every song lyric and we even remember being jealous of Priscilla because she moved into Graceland while still attending high school. Some of us old ladies in attendance at Garron’s concert will remember being sexually awakened when our Elvis (really Garron from New Castle, Del.) sings, “I want you, I need you, I love you.”
I was married in l970, a time when Elvis’ career was almost at its peak. Two days after my own wedding, Elvis met with President Nixon at the White House and surprised him with a hug. Even now, I have a magnet of that famous picture of the “King and the Prez” on my refrigerator door.
Also that year, Elvis had a string of big hits: “Kentucky Rain,” “The Wonder of You” and “You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me.” He was starring in his third movie, “Jailhouse Rock,” and thus, the theme was played incessantly on the airwaves.
During Garron’s concerts, most of us believe Elvis is singing all those greatest hits just to us, but when he sings “My Way” and “America,” I weep, because most in the audience probably don’t remember that Elvis raised $65,000 — big money back in the ’70s — to build the World War II U.S.S. Arizona Memorial.
My only disappointment with Garron’s concerts is that he doesn’t recite the only address Elvis delivered to the Jaycees, when he won the “One of the Ten Outstanding Young Men of the Nation” award in 1970. His message signified the attainment of the American dream and recognized the power of music in our lives:
“When I was a child, ladies and gentlemen, I was a dreamer. I read comic books, and I was the hero of the comic book. I saw movies, and I was the hero in the movie. So every dream I ever dreamed has come true a hundred times. I learned very early in life that: ‘Without a song, the day would never end; without a song; a man ain’t got a friend; without a song, the road would never bend; without a song.’ So I keep singing a song. Good night. Thank you. Thank you very much.”
And even though Elvis’ message to the Jaycees will be missing again from Garron’s program, for 60 minutes, listeners will be transported back to the ’70s, when we were young, Elvis was king, Iraq and Syria didn’t exist in our lives, Tom Jarriel was the leading ABC news anchorman, and “Love Me Tender” meant just that.
So, thank you, Jesse Garron. Keep singing those songs to make special memories, and thank you, Ocean City’s Sunfest this fall for bringing him back to us.
Kathy Megyeri
South Bethany