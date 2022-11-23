Editor:
Dewey Beach is known for being a tight-knit community, and this year was no exception when it came to camaraderie. As the year draws to a close, the Dewey Business Partnership is grateful to their community members for supporting the 41 businesses under their umbrella and for helping them make the town so warm and welcoming to families. They are giving thanks to their community as the New Year approaches, and they look forward to 2023!
Kelly Ranieri, executive director of the Dewey Business Partnership says, “We love building memories with a new generation of Dewey Beach community members, and through the events we host, The Dewey Business Partnership is forging those connections. Every year our organization expands as we welcome in new businesses and host more events to give back to the town and create a culture that supports a family friendly environment.”
The Dewey Business Partnership hosted many successful town events this year, including the Town of Dewey Beach Employee Picnic in July, End of Season party in September, and Sea Witch Trick or Treating and Haunted Bonfire in October. All of their businesses came together to hand out candy during the Trick or Treat, and their newest member, Dewey Post, provided guests with caramel apples and an assortment of toppings.
Hosting a variety of family friendly events in the town of Dewey is part their mission of bringing a well-rounded experience to the town, making it a destination for good times at the bars and restaurants, as well as a great place for families with children of all ages. The Dewey Business Partnership connects businesses directly with the community and families through their events, fostering that small town interconnectedness that makes Dewey unique.
The Dewey Business Partnership will be closing out the year with the Dewey Ball Drop for New Year’s Eve, which begins at 11:30 p.m. at Route 1 and New Orleans Street, oceanside. The event and parking are free, and the Dewey Business Partnership hopes to see lots of familiar faces to ring in the New Year, and begin 2023 by the sea.
For more information on the Dewey Business Partnership, their upcoming events, as well as a list of the participating businesses, please visit https://deweybusinesspartnership.com.
