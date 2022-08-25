Editor:
We have developed properties in Fenwick for over 40 years and take pride in what we do and the quality of tenants that we put in our building. We would like to apologize for the current appearance of the former Dairy Queen property.
We have submitted new plans to the Town of Fenwick Island with intentions to improve and renovate the current property in compliance with the current town code. Upon our submission, the Town advised us that reconstruction of the building could not be approved until the Town resolves the pending new parking ordinance.
Balsamo Real Estate LLC, as well as other local business owners, need your assistance. The current proposed parking ordinance inhibits our ability to redevelop the former Dairy Queen property. This proposed ordinance will also create problems for other local business owners that want to improve their commercial properties.
If the new parking ordinance is approved, property owners in the commercial district will be faced with little to no benefit to improve or renovate their properties, as it will be economically infeasible given the restrictive nature of the proposed ordinance. Fenwick Island residents that support reasonable, balanced growth of their business community and rehabilitation of older properties should contact town council members prior to the Aug. 26 council meeting.
We thank you in advance for any assistance you can provide.
Balsamo Real Estate LLC