Editor:
With much enthusiasm, I am happy to throw my support for the Bethany Beach Town Council election on Sept. 9 to Theresa Keil, Patrick Sheplee and Jerry Morris.
As a former Councilwoman, I have firsthand experience and knowledge of these individuals and will say without hesitation that they are the best candidates to represent our town. As incumbents, Patrick Sheplee and Jerry Morris have proven track records of their important contributions for keeping our town fiscally healthy. They fully grasp the issues facing the town and will continue to offer thoughtful and constructive guidance going forward. Their integrity, commitment and dedication to our town is unquestioned and is vital to the continuing strength of our governing body.
I have gotten to know Theresa Keil through our work together on the Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Committee and have found her to demonstrate the commitment, dedication and leadership that are important qualities to become a focused and important contributor to the council. She has a background and experience that will enable her to quickly integrate with the existing council members and the community to “hit the ground running.”
We were very fortunate to have had many strong candidates this year and I would encourage all the candidates to become involved with the town’s many committees and offer their time and expertise to bring new ideas and input for consideration.
Please join me in voting for Mr. Sheplee, Mr. Morris and Mrs. Keil on Sept. 9.
Faith Denault
Bethany Beach