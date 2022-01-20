Editor:
The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 16 of Bethany Beach would like to express our deep appreciation to all active law enforcement officers in Delaware. We have walked in your shoes. We know the sacrifices you and your families make to keep our community safe. Your job is even harder now with the attacks on law enforcement. May God bless our law enforcement officers and keep them safe-Thank you! What would we do without them?
The State of Delaware General Assembly also recognizes the importance of what you do by passing a Senate Concurrent Resolution 64 to make it official:
Recognizing January 9, 2022, As “Law Enforcement Appreciation Day” In Delaware.
Whereas, having a police force is a relatively new concept in the scope of history. During colonial times, forces were part-time and privately funded. Volunteer night watches were also common. Boston started one in 1636, followed by New York City in 1658 and Philadelphia in 1700; and
Whereas, by the late 1880s, all major cities had police forces, to protect public order. However, it was not until well into the 20th century that there was a move towards the professionalization of police officers; and
Whereas, the National Concerns of Police Survivors (“COPS”) organization coordinated and dedicated the first observed National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day (“LEAD”) in 2015; and
Whereas, lead is a day to recognize all members of law enforcement, with a focus on police and similar state and local agencies; and
Whereas, cops recommends several ways to celebrate the day, such as thanking a police officer; sharing a positive story about law enforcement; turning on a blue light outside one’s home; reading a book about law enforcement, such as The Police in America: An Introduction; or watching a film about law enforcement, such as Serpico.
Now, therefore:
Be it resolved by the Senate of the 151st General Assembly of the State of Delaware, the House of Representatives concurring therein, that January 9, 2022, is recognized as “Law Enforcement Appreciation Day”.
Be it further resolved that members of the Senate and the House of Representatives send their profound gratitude to the men and women in Delaware who serve as law enforcement and give of their own personal safety to protect others and make our families, communities, and workplaces safe.
Paul Bolton, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 16
Bethany Beach