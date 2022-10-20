Editor:
The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is advertising its attempt to further imperil the federally listed red knot with its proposal to expand the horseshoe crab harvest by stating support of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, even though there is no indication that the Service conducted its own research or modelling.
Somehow, without doing its own research, the Service was able to conclude that ”there is a less than 1-percent chance of a red knot population decline,” due to the implementation of potential female harvest under the revised Adaptive Resource Management model (ARM).
At the very least, this gives the perception that the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service is not in compliance with all the provisions of the restored Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
State officials responsible for setting horseshoe crab policy ought to take into account that the mathematical models promoted by the agencies show clear industry bias.
Steve Cottrell, President
Delaware Audubon