Editor:
As president of Deaf Delaware Senior Citizens (DDSC), I am delighted to report that our raffle fundraiser held in conjunction with showings of the movie “CODA” at the Clayton Theatre in Dagsboro generated just over $6,000 from the hundreds of viewers who supported this effort. This money will be used by the World Federation of the Deaf to assist deaf Ukrainians impacted by the Russian invasion.
I thank the DDSC members who donated and solicited items for the gift baskets, attended the 11 showings of the movie along with volunteer sign language interpreters, and arranged for the delivery of the baskets to the winners. I am extremely grateful to Joanne Howe, who hosted the fundraiser at the Clayton Theatre and donated a percentage of the admission receipts.
The generosity of donors who helped make the gift baskets so special is greatly appreciated. These donors include Su Casa Furniture, Cripple Creek Golf & Country Club, Bear Trap Dunes, Lord’s Landscaping, Inland Bays Garden Center, Patti’s Hallmark Shop, Banks Wine & Spirits, Porto Pizza and Grill, Jayne’s Reliable, author Michelle Meadows and Realtor Rich Meadows, Good Earth Market and DiFebo’s Market.
Allen Talbert, President
Deaf Delaware Senior Citizens