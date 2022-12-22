Editor:
On behalf of the non-profit Delaware Deaf Senior Citizens (DDSC) organization, I want to thank some local businesses who generously donated to our recent fundraising activity. The funds generated will be used to facilitate the DDSC mission of serving deaf citizens in our community.
The following businesses kindly provided gift certificates to DDSC: Bethany Diner, Fins Ale House & Raw Bar, Melissa’s, Mickey’s Family Crab House, Millsboro Lanes, Perucci’s, SoDel Concepts, Millsboro Lanes and Turtle Beach Café. We very much appreciate their support.
Allen Talbert, President
Delaware Deaf Senior Citizens
Ocean View