Editor:
The Constitution starts with “We, the people.” It does not start with “I, the ingrate,” but if you listen to, watch or read about any of the “offended parties” you would think it was the latter.
The most quoted part of the Declaration of Independence is the first sentence of the second paragraph: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
You are endowed with “life.” You are endowed with “liberty.” You are not endowed with “happiness.” You have the unalienable right to “pursue” happiness, but you are not guaranteed happiness.
For those who do not understand the difference, stop reading. Don’t waste your time. Continue to be a slave to the masters of group-think. They want you to continue to overreact to miniscule, perceived slights and under-react to the actual assault upon your liberty and freedom. The assault by those who would control our political system, and will never allow you freedom of thought, much less the freedom to express those thoughts.
You are being insulted, vilified, denigrated, abused, manipulated and conned and you don’t even know it.
You are too busy pontificating and virtue signaling, pointing the finger at all those who “offend” you, physically attacking and screaming in the face of anyone who dares to differ from you to see what is coming.
You are a pawn for the elitists who stick metaphorical fingers in your eyes and then tell you the blindness is caused by someone else. Anyone else, so long as they can keep you agitated and in a constant state of turmoil. They tell you only they can stop your pain, and it’s true. They can stop your pain, because they are causing it, but not until you succumb to the brain-dead, apocryphal, hypocrisy they preach.
The rest of the second paragraph of the Declaration of Independence sums up that if any form of government becomes destructive to these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or abolish it.
So, we declared our independence from the tyranny of England, fought the War of independence and created the Constitution and ever since have striven to become a better country, a better people. We have fallen short, repeatedly, but each time we have fallen short, we have resumed our forward progress, building on our foundation, the Constitution and Bill of Rights, doing the right thing… until now.
Now, we are back to the Salem witch trials, where young, impressionable, teenagers, unable to accept responsibility for their own actions and foibles, accused other, older and wiser people of witchcraft, making them scapegoats and turning the entire town into chaotic turmoil, neighbor accusing neighbor, with no basis of fact, only emotion.
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, while making it easier for individuals to unjustly accuse others since they don’t have to do it face-to-face, are merely multipliers of hysteria. They aren’t guilty of anything other than being conduits. Potable water in a conduit is bland, but harmless. Raw sewage in that same conduit is poisonous.
Mainstream media is not a harmless conduit. Not only do they carry raw sewage; they create it, deliberately poisoning the minds of We, the people. They use the oldest and most effective tool of war, divide and conquer, by class and race, spewing their sewage into the minds of the uninformed who don’t realize they are not only being manipulated by the mainstream media but conquered and subjugated by the mainstream media.
They turn you into willing vassals, ceding your freedom in the false hope of security from what you erroneously perceive to be a benevolent government, i.e., getting something for nothing.
Who told you, you were entitled to anything except the opportunity to work hard to earn it?
The mainstream media.
Who told you, you were entitled to take other people’s money and property?
The mainstream media.
Who told you to listen to Hollywood entertainers and sports figures as if their opinions mattered?
The mainstream media.
Who told you that the First Amendment right of free speech only applies to those who agree with you?
The mainstream media.
Everyone needs to learn the difference between news and opinion.
News article: Presents both sides of an issue without bias.
Editorial: Presents one side of an issue and tries to convince the readers to agree with the writer’s bias.
Read the news articles in this edition of the Coastal Point. The news stories are only news. The opinions are on the editorial page and in letters to the editor such as this letter. That is what a newspaper is supposed to do. Nowhere in the Washington Post, New York Times, Baltimore Sun or other outlets such as CNN, NBC, MSNBC, do you find anything remotely resembling journalism. It is blatant opinions. Which would be fine if they simply stated, “This is our opinion.” The don’t. They tell you it is the “news,” a blatant lie.
It must stop or there will be no country to fight over. Benjamin Franklin said it best, when queried by Elizabeth Willing Powell, wife of Philadelphia’s mayor, “What do we have, a republic or a monarchy?”
He replied, “We have given you a republic, if you can keep it.”
“And why not keep it?” she asked.
“Because the people, on tasting the dish, are always disposed to eat more of it than does them good.”
The first paragraph of the Declaration of Independence says it best: “When, in the course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which connected them with another, and to assume, among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the laws of nature and of nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.”
In simple language, state what is causing you to make such a drastic change. The Declaration then lists all of their (the colonies) grievances. Enough was enough.
The people whining today about being misused, abused, misunderstood, perpetually offended by something, demanding that they deserve “special” treatment, have no such factual list. They only have the poisonous thoughts injected into their craniums by the sewage conduits while standing in their $200 sneakers, talking on their free cell phone, living in free or subsidized housing, their groceries paid for by other, taxed individuals. Hiding behind them and prodding them onwards are the Hollywood elitists and the crooked politicians who pander to hate and mistrust and forcibly sow the seeds of discontent, all for the sole purpose of retaining power.
I don’t hate you for your skewed thinking. I don’t hate anyone. I don’t even dislike you. I am afraid of your indoctrinated thinking because it is a deadly cancer. It is killing our country, the only country in the history of mankind to ever tell you, its ordinary citizen, that you have a right to pursue happiness. Until the United States was born, you had no such right. The majority of mankind lived under a form of suppression. Call it authoritarianism, despotism, totalitarianism, it meant that a few controlled the masses. Those who feed you their raw sewage through their conduits control you, whether you know it or not.
So many preach socialism as the savior for the downtrodden. Why are they downtrodden? Who made them that way? For the most part, Democrats! Look at every major crisis ridden city in the U.S. today and it is controlled by Democrats and has been for decades. These same democrats deny they are communists, because history has proven that communism has been an abysmal failure for every nation that tried it. Socialism sounds so much better, yet what is the difference between socialism and communism?
Socialism: A political and economic theory of social organization which advocates that the means of production, distribution and exchange should be owned or regulated by the community as a whole.
Communism: A political theory derived from Karl Marx, advocating class war and leading to a society in which all property is publicly owned, and each person works and is paid according to their abilities.
The only difference is the degree by which they punish you for the crime of wanting to be free!
The elected Democrats today are leading the “class war,” decrying capitalism and private ownership of property (except, of course, for themselves) and demanding that all control be given to them so they can determine who should get what. That is communism, not socialism, and that is what the democrats are espousing for our nation.
That does not make the Republicans saints. Quite the contrary; there are an awful lot of Republicans who have sold their soul to the devil via lobbying efforts. The Republicans have sold out to the military-industrial complex in Washington. The Democrats have sold out to banks and Wall Street.
The difference is, besides selling their soul to the devil, the Democrats want to drag the entire nation down into hell. They do so with impunity because their arrogance and egotism tell them they won’t go down with everyone else. They believe that because they are “elite” and “special” they will be able to continue their high lifestyle, no matter what they do to the nation.
These same elected officials will tell you they hate despotism and autocracy because it is bad for the “oppressed people.” What they don’t and will never tell you is that they are in favor of totalitarianism and oligarchy because that is exactly what they are; what they desperately cling to and what they hope you … never find out.
Totalitarianism: A system of government that is centralized and dictatorial and requires complete subservience to the state. (Who is the state? The entrenched, lifelong politicians.)
Oligarchy: A small group of people having control of a country, organization or institution.
The Democrats would call these people, the “1 percent,” since it suits their class-warfare narrative. In fact, the oligarchy in this country are the professional politicians, on both sides of the aisle. They are influenced mightily by lobbyists who represent many of the 1 percent, but they only demonize those who disagree with their political policies. Anyone who agrees with them is automatically sanctified, but in today’s world of nasty politics, that simply means they stay silent about them. They only attack those who disagree with them and they do this effectively by riling up the “poor downtrodden masses” who have been brainwashed into believing they deserve something for nothing.
Once again, Benjamin Franklin raises his head. “People willing to trade their freedom for temporary security deserve neither and will lose both.”
I ask We, the people a question. Are you willing to trade and lose both … or are you willing to defend freedom? It is your choice, but you, your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will either reap the benefits or pay the price.
Walter Curran
Ocean View