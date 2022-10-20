Editor:
Thanks for the memories, Brent Poffenberger, Tom Neville and the Cottage family for your many years of community service to Bethany Beach and surrounding areas!
The Cottage, as it is so lovely addressed, will always be a standard by which other restaurant and hospitality venues will strive to emulate. Brent and Tom, you always made the Cottage available for Chamber meetings, QRCF functions, CFAC events, guest bartender nights for Justin’s Beach House and the many celebrations of life days you so lovely provided.
My children and grandchildren have wonderful memories of chocolate milk, dune fries and your iconic menu hats! You are certainly leaving big shoes to fill, and I sincerely hope the SoDel organization will step up to the example you both have set!
Even though I know you will continue to aid these organizations through the Boathouse, I couldn’t let this opportunity slip by without a heartfelt thank you and wish you both continued good fortune with the Boathouse! Enjoy your well-earned family time!
With love and respect,
Mary Ellen Nantais
Justin’s Beach House