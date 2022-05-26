Editor:
First, I want to acknowledge the work of County Council. Balancing the needs of county citizens, businesses, and the environment is not a walk in the park. I also understand that landowners have the right to sell, and developers have the right to profit.
However, Coral Lakes is not balanced in anyone’s favor, except the developer.
The history: During the P&Z Commission hearing, the public was prohibited from making the site’s history a part of the audible record. However, the history confirms that without clearcutting the forest and grading over the wetlands, the project is not advantageous, even for a developer.
• 2009, application submitted — 209 homes, removing 35 acres of forest. Withdrawn.
• 2010, application submitted —160 homes, removing 72 acres of forest. Expired.
• 2019, application submitted — 180 homes, removing 83 acres of forest (30 acres of delineated wetlands onsite). Withdrawn.
• 2020, application submitted — 304 homes, removing 95 acres of forest.
• 2021, application submitted — 315 homes, removing 110 acres of forest (application states 4.87 acres of delineated wetlands onsite).
In summary, the developer created profitability by adding 11 bonus units, clearcutting the forest, shortchanging the wetland acreage, ignoring poor soils not suitable for building, and demonstrated a lack of empathy for the environment, wildlife, neighbors and safety concerns on Robinsonville Road.
Expert testimony: During the P&Z hearing, the public was asked if we were “experts,” even though we were quoting from statements made by State experts DNREC, DelDOT, and federal experts USFW, USACE. Experts paid with our tax dollars. The public-paid experts were given less credibility than experts paid by the developer. We were lectured about this.
“Good stewards of the land.” During the P&Z hearing, representatives for the developer stated that the developers are “good stewards of the land.” This developer is known for its PR spending. Image matters greatly to them. Why then are they proposing to clearcut and grade over a large environmentally sensitive area? Mature trees, and the benefit they provide, cannot be replaced.
Ground water onsite is 12 to 40 inches below the surface. When 110 acres of forest are removed and wetlands plowed over, that groundwater will rise, causing issues for Chapel Green. Stormwater ponds (13 proposed) and drains cannot perform all the functions of forested wetlands, especially regarding groundwater. This cluster subdivision will have a negative impact on Sarah Run and everything downstream. Sarah Run feeds Herring Creek and Rehoboth Bay.
This type of environmental destruction cannot be reversed. Also, now that the weather is warm, the wetlands are teeming with frogs, we have recorded the endangered barking treefrog, located in one of the northeast wetlands onsite.
During the hearing, the developer’s representative stated that because the P&Z Commission has approved 43 subdivisions in State Investment Level 4, the developer is owed approval. However, not all applications in SIL 4 have been approved, e.g., Wil King Station and Lockhaven.
After due diligence, the P&Z Commission made the right decision. They denied Coral Lakes.
The developer appealed the decision based on a technicality. The developer — “the good stewards of the land” — claims they are owed an approval because the decision took more than 45 days. I argue the hearing occurred during the pandemic. Everything, including government processes, was extended. The P&Z commissioner for that district was out sick with COVID during the public hearing and requested a deferral for further consideration.
The County Council does not owe this developer. Their duty is to the County.
We ask that the County Council to uphold the decision of the Planning & Zoning Commission.
Jill Hicks, The Sussex Preservation Group
Lewes