Editor:
Contractors for a Cause Foundation hosted a Denim & Diamonds fundraising event at Cripple Creek Country Club on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. The event was glamorous, with a surf-and-turf dinner accompanied by live music and dancing. The event included both live and silent auctions that featured an African safari vacation, a week at an Orlando condo, private dining experiences, medical spa treatments and many other donated items from local businesses and individuals. A raffle was also held for winning multiple gifts of a total value over $500.
The evening was completely sold-out and was successful in raising over $76,000 (only $24,000 short of our overall fundraising goal for this program) through ticket sales, donations and proceeds from the auctions. The funds raised will be used to purchase modular metal wheelchair ramps. The metal ramps are easy to install and will allow us to respond quickly in addressing accessibility needs of our applicants. In addition, metal ramps are reusable and can be used for new applicants when they are no longer needed by current users.
Contractors for a Cause Foundation has been providing minor home modifications and repairs at no cost to the members of our community in need for over 25 years. This is made possible by the generosity and support of our community through fundraisers like the Denim & Diamonds event.
This successful fundraiser enables our nonprofit organization to continue its mission in helping our immediate community members in need.
We wish to thank all involved, in particular, donors, attendees and organizers, for making this event such a success. For more information about this event and our ongoing programs, go to www.contractorsforacause.org.
Nick Kypreos
Contractors for a Cause