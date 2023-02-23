Editor:
I would like to briefly honor my good friend Thelma Monroe, former mayor of Millsboro. She recently passed away.
Thelma was a true leader for her community and a great neighbor to me. She was mayor the same time I was in Dagsboro. We were in need of central sewer and town water in Dagsboro in the early 1990s. I worked with Thelma and our local legislators, Charlie West and Richard Cordrey. Thelma helped me obtain $1.9 million in grant money for the Dagsboro-Frankford sewer project. We then worked on city water, purchasing supply from Millsboro.
She was a part of the driving force to getting this done. This was a long process with many hurdles to jump over. In the end, we obtained $1.6 million in grant money and went online in 2005.
She was someone who did this hard work looking for no praise. She was also president of the Sussex County Association of Towns. We used to ride to meetings together and listen to the ’40s music on satellite radio. She would tell me stories of local events that were always entertaining. I always knew to get her home before 9 p.m. These were the terms her husband, Leroy, set up, and I always made sure that happened.
At Thelma’s house, there is a room full of pictures of every governor, state and elected official, with a story attached to each one.
There will never be another Thelma Monroe. Her legacy is filled with many achievements. I only mentioned a few. We will miss your wit and abilities to help bring people together and truly serve our community.
S. Bradley Connor
Dagsboro