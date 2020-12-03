Editor:
The young boy was across the street from us in Frankford. He was very hesitant, but he did cross the busy street and came in to the lot at the fire house where we were. He said, “Free Food?”
We said yes and handed him a dinner and a bottle of water. We were handing out free dinners from the local ministerium. It was a Tuesday night and we will be doing this into March on Tuesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. or until we run out of food.
Many who showed up last Tuesday were hungry. They spoke little English and most had their children to translate.
The ladies of Mariners Bethel United Methodist Church prepare the food under the leadership of Francis Milio. The program is limited but we try to feed some of the over looked during this pandemic. Fifteen minutes later the boy showed up again with his little brother and sister. He gestured that he wanted just two dinners.
Thank you to all who are trying to help from the fire department, the police, the churches and many others.
Guy Fisher
Bethany Beach Christian Church