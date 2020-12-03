Editor:
The Friends of the Millsboro Public Library gratefully thank the community for its support of our recent Book Sale.
While many local libraries cancelled their fundraising sales due to COVID-19, the Friends arranged for specific donation days in the summer, resulting in hundreds of boxes and bags of books and electronic media collected for resale. A steady flow of patrons visited the Boy Scout Hut next to the library to select and purchase hard cover and paperback books for readers of all ages, plus DVDs and CDs.
Generosity was alive and well. Some patrons rounded up the cost of their purchases while others simply gave free will donations. Many customers returned for a second and third time. For many, it was a perfect chance to stock up on winter reading. Some visitors brought friends and neighbors with them. Others greeted and talked with friends, celebrating what it means to be a community.
The Friends Book Sale was a reminder of how much community matters!
Rita Bittner, President
Peg Buzzelli and Jan Thompson, Book Sale Co-Chairs