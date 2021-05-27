Editor:
There is truth to the saying that out of tragedy can come good. Over the past two years, multiple groups have raised funds in memory of local youth that were tragically taken from us much too young. These young men enjoyed Delaware’s beaches, and their friends and families wanted to find a way to honor their memories by doing something to improve the Delaware beach experience for others.
With donations presented to the Surfrider Foundation Delaware Chapter by the Davey Day Foundation in memory of Davey Allison, and the Baker family and friends in memory of Grey Baker, a project to fund a shower at Herring Point in Cape Henlopen State Park was born.
In order to ensure the project would come to fruition, the local chapter of the Surfrider Foundation reached out to the staff at the park, as well as Sen. Ernie Lopez (R) and Rep. Peter Schwartzkopf (D), to finalize the details of the project. Sen. Lopez and Rep. Schwartzkopf provided additional funds from their CTF budgets to ensure the shower could be constructed, and Cape Henlopen State Park will manage the project.
This collaboration of families, community groups, volunteer organizations and public servants of different parties shows what can be accomplished when we focus on our common goals and benefits, as opposed to what makes us different. This is truly what defines a community. The shower is estimated to be ready for the summer season.
Brian Moran, Vice-Chair
Surfrider Foundation, Delaware Chapter